News updates from Hindustan Times: Not Kashmir, Prez Xi spoke about Imran Khan visit and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:25 IST

Not Kashmir, Prez Xi spoke about Imran Khan visit. PM Modi listened

The Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed during the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. Read more

5 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar

At least five people were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday, police said. Read more

A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide

The 38-year-old personal assistant of former deputy chief minister of G Parameshwara committed suicide in Bengaluru on Saturday, police said, a day after the income tax department searched medical colleges and other premises linked to the Congress leader. Read more

Hongqi, Prez Xi’s armoured ride in Chennai, wants an image makeover in China

The Hongqi or the Red Flag, President Xi Jinping’s preferred mode of road transport during official visits, like at the just-concluded “Chennai informal summit” or at military parades, is often called a “political” car in China. Read more

Sanju Samson smashes fastest double hundred by an Indian in 50-overs cricket in Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson made his way into the record books by smashing a double century against Goa in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20. Samson smashed an unbeaten 212 off just 129 balls to register the highest individual score in List A cricket by a wicket-keeper batsman. Read more

Ujda Chaman director slams Bala makers: ‘Are they scared even with big star like Ayushmann Khurrana?’

The director of the upcoming film Ujda Chaman, Abhishek Pathak, has slammed the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, which deals with a similar theme. Calling the last-minute change in Bala’s release date ‘unethical’, Abhishek said that he is considering legal action against producer Dinesh Vijan. Read more

Travel on the cards? Here are five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free

Wayfarers can never hold themselves back from going on excursions. Exploring new places and cultures is the norm for them. But, the hustle of applying for a visa and waiting for it to get approved can make the whole vacation go for a toss. Read more

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 17:25 IST