e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Hongqi, Prez Xi’s armoured ride in Chennai, wants an image makeover in China

A symbol of “made in China”, Hongqi is like Chinese prestige on wheels – a luxury brand that can – or at least that was the initial plan – rival famous foreign brands like Audi and BMW.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:47 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
In comparison, it took Audi just two or three days to sell the same number of cars in China, a report on the website, China.org said.
In comparison, it took Audi just two or three days to sell the same number of cars in China, a report on the website, China.org said.(AP Photo)
         

The Hongqi or the Red Flag, President Xi Jinping’s preferred mode of road transport during official visits, like at the just-concluded “Chennai informal summit” or at military parades, is often called a “political” car in China.

A symbol of “made in China”, Hongqi is like Chinese prestige on wheels – a luxury brand that can – or at least that was the initial plan – rival famous foreign brands like Audi and BMW.

The history of Hongqi goes back to 1958 when it was launched for the Communist Party of China (CPC) elites by the state-owned First Automotive Works (FAW).

“The first car of Hongqi, or Red Flag, was made in 1958. It is one of China’s iconic sedan brands and its vehicles have been used for parades at national celebrations,” a state media report said.

In 2012, Xi gave directions to CPC leaders that they should use locally made cars rather than foreign ones.

In 2013, foreign minister Wang Yi abandoned his Audi A6 for the latest Hongqi H7 sedan.

Soon after, Chinese media forecast a possible new dawn for Chinese brands. But only 3,000 H7s were sold in 2014.

In comparison, it took Audi just two or three days to sell the same number of cars in China, a report on the website, China.org said.

Jia Xinguang, an independent auto analyst in Beijing, had then told state media that the foreign minister’s choice of the Hongqi H7 was more political than of market significance.

“FAW builds political cars,” he said, “while automakers like Volkswagen and Toyota manufacture people’s cars -- good cars that ordinary people can afford.”

The company is now fast adapting to new trends and to newer looks, attempting to shed its sombre image associated with CPC elites.

“The company has sped up a market-oriented reform in recent years through diversifying its product mix. It now sells six models including two sedans, two SUVs, an EV, and a customized limousine,” the official news agency, Xinhua, said in a report last month.

The Xinhua reported added that in the first eight months of this year, it sold more than 52,000 vehicles, up 231 percent from a year earlier. In August it sold more than 10,000 vehicles.

In August, it began to sell the first electric model of the Hongqi brand to capture a slice of the country’s booming new energy vehicle market.

The Hongqi E-HS3, a pure electric sport utility vehicle model is priced between 225,800 yuan (around 32,000 U.S. dollars) to 265,800 yuan, FAW has said.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 16:18 IST

tags
top news
Not Kashmir, Prez Xi spoke about Imran Khan visit. PM Modi listened
Not Kashmir, Prez Xi spoke about Imran Khan visit. PM Modi listened
PM Modi, Xi agree on new trade mechanism at summit talks in Mamallapuram
PM Modi, Xi agree on new trade mechanism at summit talks in Mamallapuram
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM
‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free
Five beautiful countries where Indians can enter visa-free
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News