News updates from Hindustan Times: Over 3,000 Chinese medical workers infected with coronavirus, says study and all the latest news at this hour

Feb 17, 2020

Over 3,000 Chinese medical workers infected with coronavirus: Study

More than 3,000 medical workers could have been infected with the coronavirus (covid-19) pathogen by February 11, a new study by the top Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found, adding that many cases among them were severe in nature.

In Supreme Court verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves

The Supreme Court, in its Monday order asking the government to consider women for command roles in the army, severely criticised the government for its stand that it ruled, perpetuated “gender stereotypes”, was “disturbing” and treated women as the “weaker sex”. The bench of the apex court also held and listed “some of the distinctions which women officers have achieved”. It listed 11 of them.

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the number Indian nationals infected with the virus on the vessel to six, according to an official statement on Monday.

Google ‘winding down’ free public Wi-Fi service at Indian railway stations

Google on Monday said it is ‘winding down’ its Google Station programme under which it provided free Wi-Fi services at railway stations. The company said that mobile data plans have become more affordable and connectivity has improved.

Pakistan win circle-style Kabaddi World Cup after defeating ‘unauthorised’ Indian team

Pakistan won the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup after defeating a team from India in the tournament’s final in Lahore on Sunday night. The Indian authorities, though, have maintained that no team from the country has been sanctioned to participate in the tournament.

Ali Abbas Zafar confirms Mr India trilogy, calls it ‘huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character’

Director Ali Abbas Zafar of Bharat fame is all set to make a superhero trilogy, titled Mr India. The film will reportedly have Katrina Kaif as the female lead in this superhero universe.

Why are celebrities carrying such tiny bags?

It’s been raining micro pouches over the last few seasons with key international brands launching them in different shapes, textures and hues. While they’ve been all the rage on social media, a section of Indian style arbiters have scoffed at their ridiculously small size and also alarmingly limited utilitarian appeal. However, the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ananya Panday have sported these tiny accessories.

Snow leopard ‘catwalks’ in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti, netizens amazed. Watch

One can come across beautiful landscapes and exotic wild animals on the way to the alpine forests of Himachal Pradesh. Case in point, an exclusive footage of a stunning snow leopard wandering close to a tourist car. Posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the leopard has stunned netizens with its magnificence.

