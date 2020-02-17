Pakistan win circle-style Kabaddi World Cup after defeating ‘unauthorised’ Indian team

other-sports

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:58 IST

Pakistan won the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup after defeating a team from India in the tournament’s final in Lahore on Sunday night. The Indian authorities, though, have maintained that no team from the country has been sanctioned to participate in the tournament. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) last week on Monday said it has not sanctioned any kabaddi team’s visit to Pakistan for a world level tournament, despite a contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Wagah Border to take part in the championship, being hosted by Pakistan for the first time.

In the final on Sunday night, Pakistan came back from behind to pick up the win by 43-41 to pick up their first World Cup title. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to congratulate the team for the win.

Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 17, 2020

Earlier, the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) has written a letter to its Pakistani counterpart, asking it not to allow the “unauthorised” Indian team, which is under investigation by the Sports Ministry, to use the national flag during Sunday’s final of the circle style World Cup.

Around 45 players accompanied by a group of some 12 officials and coaches had travelled to Pakistan without any official permission or clearance to participate in a tournament called ‘Kabaddi World Cup’.

However, the AKFI made it clear that it has not sanctioned any kabaddi team’s visit to Pakistan for a tournament and asked the Pakistan Federation to not allow the team to use ‘India’ in the jersey or track suits that the players would be wearing.

“AKFI has requested Pakistan Kabaddi Federation not to permit any individual to play any ‘Kabaddi World Cup’ to represent ‘India’. The individual should not be allowed to wear jersey/track suits with the name ‘India’. They cannot use India flag,” AKFI said in the letter.

