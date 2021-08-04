News updates from Hindustan Times: Over 480 million vaccines administered in India so far and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India has administered at least 480 million Covid vaccines till now

India had administered at least 480 million Covid vaccine doses by Tuesday, August 3. In what should cause alarm, the number of cases has started rising across the country, after nearly three months of a steady decline. Read More

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 29 ministers to take oath today, no deputy CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday elaborated on the cabinet expansion in the state, confirming that as many as 29 members of the legislative assembly will take their oaths as ministers in the new cabinet. The post of the deputy chief minister of Karnataka is being done away with, Bommai said. Read More

'Don't turn Parliament into fish market': Minister on 'Papri Chaat' tweet

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien for his tweet on passage of bills in Parliament. Naqvi said it's part of a conspiracy to malign Parliament's dignity. "If he's allergic to 'chaat-papri', he can have fish curry. But don't turn Parliament into fish market," Naqvi was quoted as saying. Read More

Ankit Gujjar, one of UP's most wanted criminals, found dead in Tihar Jail

Ankit Gujjar, dubbed one of the most wanted criminals in Uttar Pradesh with multiple counts of homicide and robbery, was found dead in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Wednesday morning, confirmed prison officials. Read More

WATCH: 'US trying to help India, other countries to produce Covid vaccine': Joe Biden

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain settles for bronze after losing semi-final

India's Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday went down in the semi-final of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli to settle for a bronze medal. This is India's third medal of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Read More

Badminton gold medal winner Viktor Axelsen exchanges shirt with opponent. How the tradition started

After almost 12 months of delay due to the ongoing pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is underway. There are several moments from the sporting event which have made their ways online and left people amazed. This incident between Badminton gold medal winner Viktor Axelsen and his opponent Chen Long is one such moment. Read More

Mouni Roy teams shaded pink sequin saree with the sexiest embellished bralette

Sequinned sarees have always had a stamp of approval from our favourite Bollywood celebrities, and it is unlikely that this voguish attire is going out of style any time soon. Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy's latest look in a shaded pink embellished six yards for the song, Baithe Baithe, is also proving the same. Read More

Virat Kohli wishes his dad was alive to meet his and Anushka Sharma's daughter, talks about couple's first meet

Virat Kohli, cricketer, and husband of Anushka Sharma, has confessed he sometimes wonders what it would be like if his father was around to see Vamika. The Indian cricketer lost his father in 2006 owing to a cardiac arrest. Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika earlier this year. Read More