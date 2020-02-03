News updates from Hindustan Times| PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 20:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge

A high-level Group of Ministers constituted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness to combat Novel Coronavirus in India met for the first time Monday to review the preparedness to fight the virus.

China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan

China on Monday welcomed “iron brother” Pakistan’s decision not to evacuate its nationals from coronavirus-stricken Hubei and the city of Wuhan, saying it was a sign of Islamabad’s confidence in Beijing’s ability to control the outbreak.

Smartphone gamer? Here are some accessories to improve your PUBG, CoD gameplay

With the rise of apps like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and CoD Mobile, the number of smartphone gamers have also amped up in the past couple of years.

Rabindra Sarobar, Ambazari Lake and more: 5 beautiful lakes of India one must visit

Some of the lakes in India are also known for their mysterious phenomenon and hence are visited and researched by scientists and common folks alike.

Sonam Kapoor reacts to trolls asking her about Anil Kapoor’s photo with Dawood Ibrahim: ‘He went to an Indian cricket match’

Sonam Kapoor came under fire from trolls on Sunday after she tweeted about ‘dangerous politics’. Several attacked her on Twitter, calling her ‘dumb’, ‘bimbo’ and a ‘hypocrite’ and also questioning her father Anil Kapoor’s pictures with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last four clash on Tuesday.

Deepen the partnership with the European Union, writes Shyam Saran

Brexit is over and done with. India will need to review its policy both towards Britain and the European Union (EU).