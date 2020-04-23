News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh unveils DRDO-powered mobile lab to speed up Covid-19 screening and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:07 IST

Rajnath Singh unveils DRDO-powered mobile lab to speed up Covid-19 screening

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday unveiled, via video conference, a mobile virology research and diagnostics laboratory (MVRDL) that will speed up coronavirus disease screening and other Covid-19-related research and development activities, the defence ministry said in a statement. Read more.

Maharashtra deputy CM seeks trains for migrant workers, cites law and order

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has written to railway minister Piyush Goyal seeking special trains to take migrant workers home as he fears a law and border problem. Read more.

Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year

The Centre on Thursday announced that additional dearness allowance (DA) due to the central government employees from January 1, 2020, will not be paid due to the Covid-19 crisis. It also announced the freezing of dearness relief to pensioners from January 1. Read more.

‘Had stuffed up for RCB two years ago’: Shane Watson recalls redemptive ton for CSK in 2018 final

Former Australia batsman Shane Watson on Thursday recalled his match-winning century for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2018 final. Read more.

Anil Kapoor has told Abhishek Bachchan ‘jo jo films daddy nahi karenge, send them to me’

Actor Anil Kapoor has found an interesting way to source roles in films. In a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Anil shared how he has roped in Abhishek Bachchan for the job. Read more.

Bill Gates lauds India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu: Here’s how you use the app

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates has praised the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for the recently introduced Aarogya Setu app. Read more.

Living a Zoom life? Here are some relatable memes that’ll make you LOL

Online video conferencing apps are popular instruments of communication for many these days. Among these apps is Zoom which not only helps people get on endless video calls, it’s also providing people with something else, hilarious memes. Read more.

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif: Throwback to the best looks created by Sabyasachi

From classic printed sarees to richly embroidered lehengas, from elegant ethnic suits to co-ords, the designer’s design narrative is an ode to nostalgia, heritage and classic art traditions. Read more.

IIT Hyderabad’s CfHE invites applications for fully-paid fellowship program, check details

Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad on Thursday invited applications for the Fifth Batch of its fully-paid Fellowship program. Read more.

Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms

Maharashtra recorded 431 cases in the last 24 hours. The state’s total is now 5649. The BMC has decided to convert anaesthesia machines into ventilators to save time in procurement. These machines will be used as oxygen supply aids for Covid-19 patients. A panel of anaesthetics experts recommended this solution to the BMC Commissioner on Wednesday. Watch here.