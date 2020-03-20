News updates from Hindustan Times: TMC MP Derek O’ Brien self-isolates and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 21:10 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC MP Derek O’ Brien self-isolates after coming in contact with BJP MP Dushyant Singh

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien joined the list of parliamentarians who had to isolate themselves after coming in contact with BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who went into self-isolation along with his mother and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhra Raje, after coming in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for covid-19 on Friday. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: In video call with PM Modiover Covid-19 crisis, Mamata Banerjee makes an appeal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order the suspension of all international flights destined to the state in order to prevent the entry of any possible carriers of coroavirus from abroad said PTI. Read more

Janta Curfew: No passenger trains to originate from midnight on Saturday

Passenger trains will not originate from any railway station in the country from midnight on Saturday to 10 pm on Sunday in an attempt to ensure that people follow the ‘Janta Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Indian Railways said in a statement on Friday. Read more

Modi is right to prepare India for a deeper crisis, writes Barkha Dutt | Opinion

There are no two ways about it: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing us for the worst, while obviously trying to avoid panic. Listening to his address to the nation on Thursday, I was grateful for one thing. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: Crackdown begins, Punjab gym owner arrested, wedding organiser booked

Crackdown on violators of instructions and advisories meant to fight the outbreak of coronavirus and its containment intensified on Friday with the arrest of a gymnasium owner in Punjab and lodging of a case against the owner of a marriage hall in the state who defied the restrictions imposed on the size of mass gatherings. Read more

Raveena Tandon vigorously wipes down train seats with sanitiser in new video: ‘Better safe than sorry’

Actor Raveena Tandon is leading by example when it comes to practising good hygiene in the times of Covid-19. On Friday, she shared a video of herself from a train journey she took last week. Read more

Critical care nurse breaks down after finding grocery shelves empty post 48 hour shift

People across various parts of the world have turned to panic buying essentials amid the coronavirus outbreak. This is sadly leaving many others deprived of basics. Read more

Reliance Jio, Airtel, other ISPs geared to deal with additional broadband load as employees work from home amid COVID-19 scare

Positive coronavirus cases recently touched 147 in India. The ongoing scenario has forced employees to work from home, which in turn has increased the demand for home broadband connections. Read more

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘The right step’ - Sachin Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move amid Covid-19 threat

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on measures to contain coronavirus pandemic in the country. Coronavirus has so far claimed lives of more than 9000 people worldwide while more than 200000 have been infected by the virus. Read more