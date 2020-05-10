News updates from Hindustan Times: Tripura sees rise in Covid-19 patients and all the latest news

Updated: May 10, 2020 13:09 IST

Covid-19 state tally: Over 20,000 cases in Maharashtra, Tripura sees rise in patients

The number of coronavirus cases in the country breached the 60,000-mark on Sunday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 62,939. Read more

Chhattisgarh demands additional levy amount of Rs 4140.21 cr on coal from Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi again requesting for the state’s rightful share of additional levy collected from coal block allottees of the state. Read more

Labourers refuse to work at Bengal cement plant, allege violation of social distancing norms

Around 350 contractual labourers at a cement factory in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday refused to join duty, saying the management did not take measures to ensure social distancing in the production area. Read more

Chinese city near North Korea raises virus alert: Report

Shulan, a Chinese city in the northeastern province of Jilin bordering North Korea, raised its coronavirus threat alert level to high risk from medium, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Read more

UAE offers to host IPL 13, BCCI ‘yet to decide’

After Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board has offered to host the suspended edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. Read more

Mother’s Day 2020: How I met my mother as a thirty-something

We probably don’t give ourselves enough credit for most things in life. This isn’t going to be a lecture on imposter syndrome or anything to its likening, but we must remember this... We don’t give ourselves enough credit for most things. Period. Read more

Delhi cop singing Teri Mitti to kid scoring Lionel Messi like free kick, 7 videos which went viral this week

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos which never fail to spark all sorts of reactions. From excitement to aww-worthy, the clips evoke different emotions in people and that’s probably the reason they went all sorts of viral. Read more

Watch| India and US working on three vaccines for covid-19’: Ambassador TS Sandhu