News updates from Hindustan Times: Under MHA’s new Covid guidelines, night curfews allowed but lockdown needs Centre’s approval

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 17:19 IST

Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol

Due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in various states, the Centre on Wednesday allowed states and union territories to impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, based on their assessment of the situation. However, they cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the Centre, according to an order issued by the ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Read more

15-day window fine, but clearing backlog will take months: Punjab industry

At a time the industry in the state wants to literally fly out of its current situation towards recovery and normalcy, the resumption of goods trains, though a breather, only highlights that it will be a long, hard clawback for all stakeholders. The sheer quantity of backlog to be cleared and uncertainty over what happens after 15 days, if no permanent solution is found to end the farmers’ stir, are adding to the disquiet among owners. Read more

Haryana blocks borders as farmers march to Delhi protesting against agri laws

Heavy police have been deployed on the NH44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district in Haryana to stop farmers who were moving towards Delhi to join the national protest against the farm laws. Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Sharandeep Kaur, accompanied by Superintendent of People Himanshu Garg, has reached Shahbad to review the situation. Read more

Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots

China’s leading vaccine producer China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said on Wednesday it has applied with the country’s regulators to market its Covid-19 vaccine. The announcement was made by Sinopharm general manager, Shi Shengyi, state media reported. Read more

Vikas Khanna shares question asked on KBC for netizens. Can you answer it?

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has dropped a question for tweeple and chances are you may know the answer. In a tweet, Khanna posted a question from the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Read more

Malaika Arora turns up the heat in coral Ziad Nakad gown, Bvlgari Serpenti inspired necklace

Malaika Arora keeps treating fans with gorgeous outfits, perfect yoga poses and occasional sneak peaks into her personal life. The 47-year-old recently returned from a trip to Dharamsala with beau Arjun Kapoor, best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, who came along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Read more

‘You have got to make him open’: Aakash Chopra names batsman who ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’

The first match of India’s tour of Australia will be played on November 27th at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The first One Day International of the three-match series will see both the teams fight it out with each other to gain momentum in the contest. There will be a notable absentee in the team as vice-captain Rohit Sharma will sit out as he is still recovering from an injury. Read more

MH-CET 2020: Engineering aspirants to be awarded full marks for errors in 29 questions

After months of delay, engineering aspirants waiting for the results of their entrance exam have reason to cheer. In a circular released on its website, the Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell has revealed that many objections raised by students against questions as key in the CET exams held in September and October have been accepted. Read more