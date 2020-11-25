e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MH-CET 2020: Engineering aspirants to be awarded full marks for errors in 29 questions

MH-CET 2020: Engineering aspirants to be awarded full marks for errors in 29 questions

In a circular released on its website, the Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell has revealed that many objections raised by students against questions as key in the CET exams held in September and October have been accepted.

education Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 16:58 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
After months of delay, engineering aspirants waiting for the results of MH-CET 2020 have reason to cheer.
After months of delay, engineering aspirants waiting for the results of MH-CET 2020 have reason to cheer. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

After months of delay, engineering aspirants waiting for the results of their entrance exam have reason to cheer. In a circular released on its website, the Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell has revealed that many objections raised by students against questions as key in the CET exams held in September and October have been accepted. This means that all students who appeared for the exam will be awarded full marks for at least 29 questions.

“Students had raised objections to a large number of questions and many were certain the CET cell will accept the challenges this year because they had proof to show that the question itself was wrong or that in some cases, the correct answer was not incorporated in the options mentioned,” said Abhay Joshi, an engineering aspirant.

Read: MHCET Law Result 2020 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check

The circular, shared by the CET cell, has stated that objections were accepted for 65 questions. Maximum questions that are being awarded full marks are either due to an error in the question itself or the errors in the options provided per question. It further explains each unique question ID across the four sections (physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics) for which objection was raised by students and accepted by an expert committee put together by the CET Cell.

This year, a nation-wide lockdown due to increasing Covid-19 cases pushed entrance exams for all undergraduate professional courses by a few months and the state CET cell conducted the CET exams for engineering aspirants in September. However after receiving complaints, several students who missed giving exams in September due to Covid-19 were allowed to appear for the exam in October. The CET cell displayed their answer key on their website on November 10 and started accepting objections and grievances regarding the exam between November 10 and 12.

“As per the report submitted by experts in this matter, changes suggested by the experts will be incorporated in the database and accordingly result will be processed,” stated the circular released on Wednesday. Results for the MH-CET exam will be declared on November 28.

tags
top news
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
Top Chinese vaccine maker seeks govt nod to market Covid-19 shots
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
MHA issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment, caution
MHA issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment, caution
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
‘Preparing for worst’, says NDRF chief as Cyclone Nivar nears
White House considers lifting European travel restrictions
White House considers lifting European travel restrictions
‘Was told to take drugs to bowl fast’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Was told to take drugs to bowl fast’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
‘Peace process must be Afghan-led, owned & controlled…’: S Jaishankar
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In