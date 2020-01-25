e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: US ‘strongly urges’ Pakistan to fulfill FATF commitments and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Donald Trump with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
Donald Trump with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(Reuters file photo)
         

US ‘strongly urges’ Pakistan to fulfill FATF commitments

The United States “strongly urges” Pakistan to fulfill its counterterrorism obligations as laid out for it by a global watchdog because the consequences of its failure would be “devastating” for its ongoing IMF-aded economic reforms, a top American diplomat said Friday. Read more

Five, including 4 students, dead in building collapse in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

Four students aged 10-15 years and one tutor died in the incident, while eight others are injured, said DCP northeast Ved Paraksh Surya. Read more

‘Youth shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s message of Ahimsa’: President’s message on the eve of Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the country on the eve of the 71st Republic Day in his address to the nation and said while the Indian Constitution conferred rights on citizens, it also bound them to its central tenets of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Read more

Two militants killed, two army men injured in Pulwama encounter

Two militants were killed and two army personnel injured in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces at Tral in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, a day ahead of Republic Day. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘I want them to...’ - Sourav Ganguly sets target for Virat Kohli and Co in NZ

After from the T20I series, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests against the Kiwis. Former India captain Ganguly stated that while every series is important, he would like to see India winning the Test series in New Zealand. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan takes a dig at himself in hilarious video as Raees completes three years, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen on the big screen more than a year ago, is yet to announce his next project as an actor. He took a jibe at himself in a hilarious video shared on Instagram, as Raees completed three years of release. Read more

Reliance Jio Fibre vs BSNL BharatFibre: Who has the best plans?

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently unveiled a broadband plan under the BharatFiber service. The move puts BSNL in a direct competition with Reliance Industries’ offering Jio Fiber in this lucrative segment. Read more

