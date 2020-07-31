News updates from Hindustan Times: Vice President Naidu hails New Education Policy, teachers differ on language and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:21 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

NEP 2020: Vice President Naidu hails new policy, teachers differ on language

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed happiness over NEP 2020 and called it a major step forward to enhance access to quality education for children and youth. Read more

Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is being widely considered the leading candidate after results from early-stage human trials showed it was safe and produced an immune response. Read more

What can explain the mystery of China’s Covid-19 numbers?

No large country in the world has been able to contain the disease to one restricted geography the way China has. According to a paper by Benjamin Cowling and other researchers, mostly at the University of Hong Kong, China’s ability to stop Covid-19 in its tracks may have to do with its ability to manage the serial interval. Read more

Containment zones in Delhi can now be de-notified in 14 days instead of 28

Containment zones in Delhi can now be de-notified in two weeks — down from 28 days, from the day the last Covid-19 patient in the area recovers, the state health department said on Thursday. Read more

Yuvraj Singh the mentor backs Shubman Gill to go the distance

Yuvraj Singh is back in Chandigarh, enjoying golf and spending time with young Punjab cricketers like Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma at the ground. Yuvraj was approached by Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary Puneet Bali to be a mentor at Punjab’s 21-day off-season camp and he readily agreed. Read more

Gajraj Rao, 50, on playing father to Ayushmann Khurrana, 35: ‘Acting is an amazing profession’

Not many would be aware that Gajraj is younger than the Khans but has played father to all from Ayushmann Khurrana to Jitendra Kumar in his recent ventures. He also got to play a father in two of his most popular web shows. Read more

Apple confirms iPhone 12 will be delayed by ‘a few weeks’

Apple during its Q3 earnings announcement confirmed that the new iPhones will be available a few weeks later than their usual schedule. Apple however did not give any reason behind the delay of the iPhones. Read more

Zuberi the hornbill is on a special ‘seal quest’. Seen the video yet?

A little-over-a-minute-long video shows the hornbill, rather enthusiastically, entering inside the building of the seal’s enclosure. What follows next is few seconds of pure happiness and joy. Read more

Hibiscus flower infusions: Take your pick from tea, salad or cocktail

Hibiscus Tea is a simple and terrific way to enjoy the flavour of this flower. “A tea made from Hibiscus acts as an antioxidant, helps in weight loss and is great for your skin and hair,” says chef Vicky Ratnani. Read more

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi bungalow after Centre’s order

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday. Priyanka handed over the possession to CPWD on Thursday. Watch