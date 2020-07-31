Hibiscus flower infusions: Take your pick from tea, salad or cocktail
Try out some fun recipes with Hibiscus flower, which has properties that are known to help in digestion, weight loss, and improving hair quality.more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 31, 2020 03:22 IST
The lovely Hibiscus flowers are all around us in this season. Blooming in varied colours, they have turned Delhi’s gardens and parks into a visual treat. But, did you know that these beautiful flora have ample benefits for our health, and can also be experimented with different dishes and drinks?
For instance, Hibiscus Tea is a simple and terrific way to enjoy the flavour of this flower. “A tea made from Hibiscus acts as an antioxidant, helps in weight loss and is great for your skin and hair,” says chef Vicky Ratnani sharing how marmalade is another way to relish this flower. “In a pot, simmer 250 grams of Hibiscus flowers, 150 grams of brown sugar, juice of half orange and half a cup of water. Add one cinnamon stick to this and simmer for 20 minutes. Then let it cool and Hibiscus Jam is ready,” adds Ratnani.
Hibiscus is tart in flavour “similar to cranberries”, says chef Radhika Khandelwal, adding, “It’s known to promote hair growth, weight loss and even prevent cancer. Here’s a fun gin infusion that can be made with hibiscus flowers: Take 30g hibiscus flowers, 10g of orange or any citrus peels (only rind not the pith), 500 ml gin (preferably London Dry) or Vodka. And sous vide [cook for a long time at a low temperature] the above ingredients at 45 degrees for two hours. Alternatively, mix them in a sterilised bottle, give it a good shake and let it infuse for a week before using.”
“The only important thing to remember is to remove the stem and keep the petals. You need to treat this flower with some acidity as its colour goes purple.” – Chef Ranveer Brar
And how about making a Hibiscus murabba? Chef Ranveer Brar tells you how to make one: “Take fresh hibiscus, and cook it with sugar. Add a little bit of vinegar to it. Add saunf (fennel) in the end, and it makes for an amazing murabba. You could also do a marmalade, if you’re feeling little more fancy — Hibiscus and a black pepper marmalade. A lemonade could be done with that, too. The only important thing to remember is to remove the stem and keep the petals. You need to treat this flower with some acidity as its colour goes purple. And, hey, are we good!”
meet your new favorite summertime dessert: a raspberry hibiscus galette🌺 with undertones of maple, caramel and hibiscus, this doughy creation is ideal for any occasion. I topped mine with ice cream for dessert and enjoyed the next morning with yogurt. . . Ingredients . Crust * 1.5 cups @bobsredmill AP flour * 2 Tbsp @navitasorganic coconut sugar (sub Cane sugar), plus more for sprinkling * 1/4 tsp salt * 1/2 cup @vitalfarms cold Butter * 2-3 Tbsp Ice Cold Water * (For the eggwash: 1 egg and 1 tbsp milk) Filling * 1/2 cup @runamokmaple Hibiscus Maple Syrup (Plus more for drizzling) * 1 Rhubarb Stalk cut into 1/2 inch pieces * 1 tsp vanilla extract * Zest of 1 grapefruit * 2 cups fresh @driscollsberry raspberries, divided * 2 Tbsp @bobsredmill arrow root flour * Optional: @jenisicecream Vanilla Ice Cream for serving . Instructions . Make the Crust Whisk together the flour, salt, and sugar in a large bowl. Add the butter and then use your fingers to break the butter into the flour until the mixture is the size of small peas. Add 3 tablespoons cold water and mix, drizzling in more water as needed (no more than 1 tablespoon at a time), until the dough just comes together. The dough may be a bit craggy but that's okay. . Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface until no dry spots remain, about 1 minute. Cover the dough and place in the fridge while you prepare the filling. . Make the Filling: Combine the rhubarb, 1 cup raspberries, maple syrup, grapefruit, vanilla and arrowroot flour in a large bowl. . Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. . On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out into an oval or circle about 1/4 inch thick. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Spread the dough with the filling, leaving a 1-inch border around the edge. Arrange the remaining raspberries over the dough in an even layer. Fold the edges up and over the berries. Brush the edges of the dough with the eggwash and sprinkle with sugar. . Place the galette in the fridge for 15-30 minutes to chill. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30-45 minutes or until golden brown. . Let cool slightly and enjoy with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of hibiscus
But, for those who don’t always fancy something sweet, chef Sanjeev Kapoor suggests some savoury dishes that one can make with this flower. He says, “It’s available in abundance. There are multiple varieties of Hibiscus. It not only looks beautiful, but it’s good in many different ways. We say ‘Eat with our eye’. Just the petals can be used in salads. You can make tea or sauce out of it. A sweet and sour sauce works very well with it. It’s also known to help in digestion, works in weight loss, and is great for hair. There are a lot of beauty uses of it, too.”
