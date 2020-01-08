e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
News updates from Hindustan Times| What Iran's tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India and all the latest news at this hour

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India

Jaishankar has spoken to both US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif and the foreign ministers of the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Jordan to discuss ways to reduce the tensions and to work for de-escalation. Read more here.

‘Labourers got together to wake govt from Kumbhakaran-like slumber’: Shiv Sena on Bharat Bandh

As central trade unions are on a nationwide strike on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena trained its gun on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over the state of the Indian economy. Read more here.

Why Deepika Padukone’s presence in JNU needs special mention | Opinion

Politics has always been an unwritten script in India’s Hindi film industry. But for the first time, we see a breed of young film stars making an unabashed entry in the world of political protests. Read more here.

Who is Prasidh Krishna? why did Virat Kohli mention his name after India beat Sri Lanka in Indore T20I

Virat Kohli dropped his name after the Indore T20I, people who are familiar with the domestic set up and people who have a keen eye for young and strapping fast bowlers were not entirely surprised. Read more here.

Disha Patani, Beyonce, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor show how to stun in bright sequinned gowns

Fashion experts do believe that sequins will have a big moment in 2020, and if we get to see such gorgeous outfits, we’re not complaining. Read more here.

Happy birthday Yash: KGF star’s middle-class background and other lesser-known facts about the actor

Yash enjoys a massive fan base among Kannada audiences and has already established himself as a star with a few hits to his credit. With the release of his last film KGF, which went on to become a pan-Indian hit, he expanded his market beyond Kannada industry. Read more here.

