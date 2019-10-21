News updates from Hindustan Times: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Oct 23 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday

India said on Monday it had informed Pakistan that it will be ready to sign an agreement to operationalise a cross-border corridor to Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur even as it again called for the waiver of a service fee of $20 per pilgrim imposed by Islamabad. Read more

In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the construction of a Metro car shed can continue in Mumbai’s Aarey Milk colony but no trees are to be cut. Aarey, one of Mumbai’s few green belts, has been at the centre of the controversy over the possible ecological damage due to the construction by Mumbai Metro. Read more

‘If Pakistan doesn’t mend its ways, we will...’: J&K guv Satya Pal Malik on artillery attack

A day after Army chief Bipin Rawat said India targeted four terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as its response answer to infiltration attempt by the neighbour, Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik delivered a warning to Islamabad. Read more

India vs South Africa: Dean Elgar retires hurt after getting hit on the head by Umesh Yadav delivery

South African opener Dean Elgar on Monday suffered a blow on his head as he was struck by an Umesh Yadav delivery during his team’s second innings on Day 3 of the third Test against India at Ranchi. With Proteas bowled out for 162 in the first innings, Indian captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow on. Read more

Kareena Kapoor brings son Taimur to polling station, SRK and Aishwarya Rai cast vote in Mumbai. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor gave her son Taimur an early lesson in Indian democracy on Monday by taking him to a polling station in Mumbai on Monday. The actor cast her vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Read more

Tara Sutaria reveals her beauty secrets, her makeup essentials and more

Tara Sutaria is quite the style icon, and even though she is just one movie old, the Bollywood actor has become a known name in the film industry. Not just for her acting skills, the Student of the Year 2 star is also in the news for her unbeatable fashion and makeup sense.Tara shares her beauty secret, some beauty hacks and her Diwali plans. Read more

