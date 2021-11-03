News updates from HT: PM Modi to meet officials of districts with low vaccination coverage and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: PM Modi to meet officials of over 40 districts with low vaccination coverage

As per a PMO statement, these districts are of states including Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and others. Read more

Above normal rain in Peninsular India likely in November

Rainfall in November is likely to be above normal (>122% of LPA) in South Peninsular India, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

T20 World Cup: India face an Afghan spin test

Having had a couple of nights sleep to digest the implications of their dismal showing, India will resume their campaign against Afghanistan on Tuesday. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan kisses baby Suhana Khan in her priceless birthday post, Gauri Khan features too

Suhana Khan is in the US but made sure she sent her love to her father Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 56th birthday on Tuesday. Read more

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio to launch on November 10

Bookings opened on Tuesday and prospective customers can make use of both online as well as offline channels to pay the ₹11,000 reservation amount. Read more

Katrina Kaif in tie-dye corset and skirt set promotes Sooryavanshi on Kapil Sharma Show

Katrina Kaif promotes Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show wearing a gorgeous tie-dye printed corset and skirt set. Read more

Playing drums to interacting with kids: Watch how PM Modi ended his Glasgow trip

PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora and played drums along with the drummers at Glasgow before his departure for India. Watch