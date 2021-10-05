News updates from HT: 3 more arrested in cruise ship drug party case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCB arrests 3 more linked to cruise ship drug party case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three more persons, including two drug peddlers and a passenger in connection with the cruise ship drug party case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday. Read more.

Kalki Koechlin acing pushups over baby Sappho is Tuesday's cutest fitness inspo

Making workout look all fun and games, Bollywood actor-writer Kalki Koechlin dropped a fitness video with baby daughter Sappho, which inspired fans to get up and roll out their Yoga mats already. Read more.

'We are now in television age, every catch has to look better': Sunil Gavaskar on Gowtham's dropped catch

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar spoke on the dropped catch after DC beat CSK by 3 wickets - and said that Gowtham's decision to bend low to take the simple catch affected his ability to hold on to it. Read more.

Squid Game: Korean speaker slams Netflix series for ‘botched’ English subtitles, says 'Translation was so bad'

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle Youngmi Mayer, has said that the English subtitles in a few episodes of Squid Game do not accurately represent the actual Korean lines. Read more.

Your PC is not Windows 11 compatible? Do THIS, get free update

If your PC is not Windows 11 compatible and does not meet the minimum hardware requirements for the Windows 11 update, you can try a few things – here’s what you need to know. Read more.

Bugatti Bolide named the world's most beautiful hypercar

Bugatti Bolide has been voted as the world's most beautiful hypercar at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. Read more.

Priyanka Gandhi's dare to PM Modi during his Lucknow trip amid Lakhimpur storm

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi targeted PM Modi over her detention in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka said she had been kept in detention for over 24 hours without any order or FIR.

