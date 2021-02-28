News updates from HT: ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in West Bengal and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
ABP-C-Voter opinion poll predicts edge for TMC in West Bengal: Here are other results
The stage is set for crucial Assembly elections in five states where voters will exercise their franchise to choose a new government. Read more
PSLV lifts off with Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites; ISRO says launch successful
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite onboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C51. Read more
Catch the rain: PM Modi urges people to conserve water ahead of summers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the importance of collective responsibility towards water conservation and called for a 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies and prepare them for rainwater harvesting before monsoons. Read more
We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60, nobody ever says a thing: Nathan Lyon
As Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin perfectly put it, ‘the talk about the surface is getting out of hand’. Read more
Kangana Ranaut gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look
Kangana Ranaut has shared the before and after look of her parents and brother Aksht's Mumbai home, done by her. The actor had earlier said that she was setting up the place where her brother Aksht will be living with his wife Ritu. Read more
There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?
If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you have seen the ‘Spot it’ posts which keep people busy. Read more
Parineeti Chopra flaunts toned midriff in crop sweater and skirt worth ₹5k
An all-black outfit can never go out of style and Parineeti Chopra's latest pictures are a testimony to our statement. Read more
6 states contributed to 86.37% of new Covid-19 cases, says govt
PM Modi congratulates Bolsonaro on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite
- The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Narrow escape for Odisha IPS officers as 3 Satkosia eco retreat tents catch fire
- Transport commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and his IPS officer wife Santosh Bala (Home department special secretary), were in one of the three tents that caught fire.
Bombay HC refuses to interfere in physical criteria for medical admission
- The petitioner had moved the high court in January this year after she was declared ineligible for admission to an undergraduate medical course as her left hand was amputated.
70-year-old woman murdered in her house in Kalyan, police hunt for clues
- Police said the killer slit the elderly woman's throat with a sharp weapon.
'Regret not learning Tamil' over the years, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
- "I did not learn Tamil. It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world," the prime minister said.
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shares his ‘regret of sorts’
Congress 'war' room abuzz with activity as battle for 4 states, 1 UT draws near
- The rising demand for the ‘war room’ also coincides with the shrinking real estate space for the Congress in the national capital.
Be warriors not worriers: PM Modi tells students set to appear in exams
Links for virtual court hearings can't be shared on WhatsApp groups, says SC
Income Tax raids ceramic tiles magnate in Chennai
'If you dare...': Rahul's latest challenge to PM Modi ahead of Mann Ki Baat
- Gandhi has on several occasions attacked the government over the three farm laws, alleging that they are intended to benefit "handful of PM Modi’s friends".
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi pushes for 'lab to land' mantra
Eatery owner's son, injured in Srinagar militant attack, succumbs 11 day later
- The victims was being treated at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar where he was on ventilator.
