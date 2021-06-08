Home / India News / News updates from HT: Akhilesh Yadav says will get vaccinated against Covid-19 and all the latest news
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who said in January he won't get the shot against Covid-19 and called it a "Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vaccine," announced on Tuesday he will take a jab against the coronavirus disease.(PTI file photo)
News updates from HT: Akhilesh Yadav says will get vaccinated against Covid-19 and all the latest news

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In a U-turn, Akhilesh Yadav says will get vaccinated against Covid-19

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who said in January he won't get the shot against Covid-19 and called it a "Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vaccine," announced on Tuesday he will take a jab against the coronavirus disease. Read More

Twitter blocks local access to accounts of Jazzy B, 3 others on govt request

Twitter has blocked local access to accounts of Punjabi singer Jazzy B and three others in response to a legal request from the government on Sunday under the Information Technology (IT) Act, according to the Lumen database that collects and analyses complaints and requests for removal of online material. Read More

2 elephants electrocuted in Odisha in 2 days while searching for food

A day after an elephant was found electrocuted in a mango orchard in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, another tusker died after coming in contact with high tension wire in Ganjam district on Monday. Read More

UP govt announces relaxations in Covid curfew in all 75 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday gave relaxations in 'corona curfew' in all 75 districts of the state. Read More

Kohli, Pujara, Williamson or Conway - who will be top run-getter in WTC final? Former players name their picks

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be a showdown among some superstars of cricket. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will face the pace of Trent Boult. Read More

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India at 3.54 crore

Lamborghini has driven in the Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) Spyder to India today and has launched the open-top rear-wheel-drive model based on its popular Huracan Evo at a price of 3.54 crore. Read More

