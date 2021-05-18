News updates from HT: BMC extends global tender deadline for Covid-19 vaccines and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BMC extends Covid vaccine global tender deadline by a week

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday extended the deadline for its global tender for vaccine supply to Mumbai by a week, to March 25. Read More

Odisha’s real Covid-19 challenge lies in rural areas, say experts

On Saturday, the in-laws of a 25-year-old newly-wed woman went from one hospital in Bhubaneswar to another, frantically searching for a bed with oxygen facility. Read More

Stop Singapore flights, Kejriwal tells Centre amid concerns of new Covid strain

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested the Centre to suspend flights to and from Singapore with immediate effect in the wake of a new strain detected in that country which is suspected to affect more children. Read More

Kerala Cabinet: CM’s son-in-law gets berth; all old ministers dropped

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday sprang a surprise by dropping all ministers of the outgoing Pinarayi Vijayan government. Read More

Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon respond to Sandpapergate rumours: 'Did not know foreign substance was taken onto field'

Australian bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon on Tuesday made their stand clear on the infamous Sandpapergate controversy as they issued a joint statement to the 'Australian Public'. Read More

Jennifer Lopez kept Ben Affleck's $1.2m pink diamond ring from their engagement?

The rumour mills are churning with the possibility of Bennifer 2.0 and gossip columnists all over are overwhelmed with all the fodder that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are throwing around with their appearances together. Read More

Cars can wait, Covid won't: Maruti starts multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat

In current times when medical infrastructure and facilities have become India's primary need, Maruti Suzuki has taken a big step in the battle against Covid-19 by partnering with Zydus Hospitals to officially start a multi-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Sitapur. Read More

Step inside Neetu Kapoor's living room filled with ample seating space and a green view

Neetu Kapoor was seen catching up with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni over a video call on Monday. Read More