News updates from HT: Brigadier Lidder laid to rest with full state honour and all the latest news

Chopper crash: Brigadier Lidder laid to rest with full military honour

Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who died in a chopper crash two days ago, was laid to rest with full military honour on Friday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, the three service chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force -- General MM Naravane, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari -- paid their tribute to the brigadier at Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment. His wife and daughter also paid their last respects. Read more

Special chartered flight from Kabul to land in Delhi with Afghan Sikhs, Hindus & Indians today

A special chartered flight from Kabul will land in Delhi with more than 100 people, mostly Afghan Sikhs and Hindus and a few Indian nationals, on Friday. Read more

Railways to introduce hostesses on premium trains on lines of flight attendants

The next time you travel by train, do not be surprised if you find a woman attendant or a stewardess directing you to your seat or making necessary arrangements for passenger safety and comfort on similar lines of what we see air hostesses and cabin crew going about their work aboard an aircraft. Read more

Virat Kohli captaincy controversy: A detailed timeline of how events unfolded for the former India ODI and T20I skipper

One of the most successful captains in the history of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli on Wednesday was removed from the ODI captaincy as Rohit Sharma was assigned the ODI leadership, with the BCCI undergoing a major limited-overs revamp ahead of the South Africa tour. Read more

Katrina Kaif, in a suit and red bangles, leaves with husband Vicky Kaushal for Jaipur airport in helicopter. Watch

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, were spotted leaving Sawai Madhopur for Jaipur airport on December 10. Read more