News updates from HT: By-polls on 3 assembly seats in Rajasthan underway and all the latest news

By-polls on 3 assembly seats in Rajasthan underway

By-polls to three assembly constituencies of Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamanad in Rajasthan is underway amid tight security arrangements on Saturday. Read More

4 from Sikh community among victims of Indianapolis shooting

At least four members of the Sikh community were killed in the Thursday night shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, United States, multiple news agencies reported citing locals. Read More

Unfortunate, we’ve never had a woman CJI: Justice Nariman

Senior Supreme Court judge Rohinton F Nariman on Friday called it unfortunate that India was still to have its first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) despite having women as its President and Prime Minister. Read More

Karnataka bypolls: Voting begins in Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly constituencies

By-polls for one Lok Sabha seat in Belgaum and two assembly constituencies of Basavakalyan and Maski is underway in Karnataka on Saturday. Read More

IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list: CSK go from worst to best on NRR, jump 6 spots after beating PBKS

From the worst net run net to the best, Chennai Super Kings turned things around in one match to jump six places and claim the second spot in IPL 2021 points table after they thrashed Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in Mumbai on Friday. Read More

Mira Rajput is an online shopping champ, flaunts new co-ord set worth ₹5k

Mira Rajput loves flaunting a good outfit. The stunner has a style sense of her own which has received a lot of love from followers over time. Read More

Kangana Ranaut tells Kartik Aaryan not to be 'scared' of Karan Johar amid Dostana 2 recasting: 'Leave him alone'

Kangana Ranaut has responded to the recent developments on Karan Johar's production venture, Dostana 2. Read More







