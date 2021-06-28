News updates from HT: Central Delhi India's 2nd most rain-deficient district and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Central Delhi India's second-most rain-deficient district, IMD data shows

Central Delhi has recorded 8.5 mm of rainfall this monsoon season thus far and is the second-most rain-deficient district in the country, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Negative RT-PCR report must

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala to produce negative RT-PCR test reports from June 28. Read more

PM Modi hails economic measures announced by FM Sitharaman, says these will enhance public health facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the economic measures announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to revive sectors suffering due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

10-month gap between AstraZeneca vaccine doses effective, 3rd booster shot ups immunity: Study

The human body's immune response to the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be more effective if the gap between two doses is increased to about 10 months, a study by the University of Oxford showed. Read more

Hopefully 'soon': Niti Aayog's VK Paul on WHO emergency approval for Covaxin

The process for getting Covaxin’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) authorisation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is proceeding very well, Dr VK Paul, member of NITI Aayog said on Monday. Read more

'Safety of players, stakeholders is of paramount importance': Sourav Ganguly on shifting T20 World Cup to UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, in a letter to the members of the BCCI, explained the reasons behind the shifting of the T20 World Cup to the UAE. Read more

'My tax amount is...': President Kovind on his salary & how 'teachers save more'

At an event, President Ram Nath Kovind said that a teacher or an officer ends up saving more money than him. Watch here