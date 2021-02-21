News updates from HT: Centre directs states to scale up Covid-19 testing as cases surge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre tells states to scale up testing as Covid-19 trajectory witnesses surge

As India’s active Covid-19 caseload witnessed a rise this week, pushing the country’s disease curve upwards, the Centre on Sunday wrote to states and Union territories advising them to step up testing to contain the spread of the virus at the earliest. Read more

Rahul Gandhi fires another salvo at govt, mentions students and academics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Centre of not trusting the academic fraternity in the country and urged students and academics to ask the government why they can "no longer speak to the outside world". Read more

Former India selector reveals selection committee's opinion about MS Dhoni's participation in T20 World Cup

It was expected but when it came, it surprised the majority of the cricket fans. Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to announce his retirement from international cricket last year. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed a new member into their family, a baby boy, on February 21. Read more

Dia Mirza wore a yellow classic suit for her mehendi, brides-to-be take note

We all loved what Dia Mirza wore to her wedding. The actor's style is all about simple yet chic attires and we got the same vibe from her red Banarasi saree in which the Miss Asia Pacific 2000 looked like a dream. Read more

Hilarious to awful: Titanic's alternate ending video goes viral, people react

Titanic is undoubtedly one of the most notable films of all time. Most people are pretty well acquainted with the ending of this famous Oscar-winning movie. Read more

Space exploration, ISRO ties, Indian food: NASA chief Bhavya Lal | The Interview

What does it take for an Indian to reach the top in the US? What will NASA and ISRO do together? Bhavya Lal, who was recently appointed Acting Chief of NASA in a free wheeling conversation. Watch here



