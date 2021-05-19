Home / India News / News updates from HT: Cloudy day ahead for Delhi; heavy rains also likely today and all the latest news
A woman walks along a flooded street after Cyclone Tautae hit the west coast of India.(AFP)
News updates from HT: Cloudy day ahead for Delhi; heavy rains also likely today and all the latest news

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:00 AM IST


Cloudy day ahead for Delhi; heavy rains also likely today

The national Capital is likely to see a cloudy sky on Wednesday with the possibility of heavy rain, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Read More

India’s Covid-19 hot spots on recovery road: Data

The punishing second wave of the coronavirus disease is receding in 19 Indian states and Union territories, some of which were its early epicentres. Read More

BSF foils infiltration attempt from Pak, intruder injured near Jammu border

The Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid, attempted through the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector late Tuesday with the arrest of an intruder from Pakistan. Read More

Bombs rain on Gaza after lull; world scrambles for ceasefire

Israel bombarded Gaza with airstrikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the UN managed to send a small fuel convoy into the enclave.

Kangana Ranaut shares negative Covid-19 report after ‘demons’ question her credibility

Kangana Ranaut shared proof of her recovery from Covid-19 after ‘demons’ suggested that she was lying. Read More

Watch | ‘Partially & probably quite...’: Fauci on US vaccines against B.1.617.1 variant

