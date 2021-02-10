IND USA
The budget debate will start in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to start budget debates and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress leaders want Rahul Gandhi to initiate debate on budget today

Several Congress leaders are trying to ensure former party chief Rahul Gandhi initiates the all-important debate on the general budget from the Opposition side on Wednesday. Read more

Petrol, diesel price: Wrong to say 'all-time high', says minister

Countering Congress MP KC Venugopal's claim that petrol and diesel prices have reached an all-time high, minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that it was a misnomer. Read more

‘Proud andolan jeevi’: P Chidambaram’s take on phrase coined by PM Modi

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday described himself as a ‘proud andolan jeevi,’ two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the phrase. Read more

Gavaskar reckons confirmed spot for youngster in India's XI for 2nd Test

Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday reckoned that India may go for some alterations in the second Test against England at the same venue starting Saturday. However, he was opined that Sundar ‘won’t be that change’. Read more

Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched surgery left her with 'obviously different nose'

Priyanka Chopra has spoken about why her nose suddenly started looking drastically different in the early 2000s. It happened because of a botched surgery, and left the actor 'horrified' at what had happened. Read more

Audi showcases e-tron GT, its most ambitious EV ever

Audi is charging up the electric space and how. The Germany luxury car maker has taken the wraps off of its e-tron GT which promises to take performance levels up by several notches while muting fears related to range anxieties. Read more

Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout

Joining the ‘gang’ of Bollywood celebrities who swear by Pilates workout, Kriti Kharbanda recently gave a glimpse of her intense exercise session. Read more

Kindergarten teacher’s affirmation song for her students is inspiring to watch

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows Monique Waters with her kindergarten class. The video may leave you inspired and amazed, both at the same time. Read more

Police constable killed, sub-inspector injured by gangsters in UP's Kasganj

A police constable was beaten to death and a sub inspector badly injured in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. The cops were taken hostage and thrashed by criminals at Nagla Dhimar village on Tuesday evening. Watch here

india vs england kasganj rahul gandhi p chidambram dharmendra pradhan fuel prices
Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday urged the ministry to act stringently against Twitter(PTI Photo)
india news

'Holding itself above laws': Tejasvi Surya on Twitter blog post

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Twitter is picking and choosing what law to follow and what not to, Tejasvi Surya tweeted.
Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday effusively praised PM Modi for quickly accepting the request for Covid vaccines that has enabled his country to advance its vaccine schedule.(AP)
india news

Prayers answered, says Dominican PM as India’s vaccine lands in Caribbean island

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit said he, as leader of a country with a population of just 72,000, "did not see the chances of getting such a swift positive response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the farewell to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ RSTV Grab)
india news

PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he asserted that his government was working for the welfare of small farmers
Heavy machinery clears muck from Tapovan tunnel at the NTPC dam site on Tuesday evening. (HT Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Drones, dog squad roped in for rescue operations

By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Till Wednesday morning, rescue workers were able to recover total 32 bodies with 174 still missing. Out of the total 206 missing persons, about 190 are workers from Rishiganga and NTPC Tapovan project
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
india news

J&K: Dry weather, rise in temperature predicted for next week

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Kashmir has been experiencing its harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January
image via social media
india news

Witness the journey of Shipra Pathak, the water woman from India

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:10 PM IST
As seen over the past few decades, water scarcity has become a global issue. Scientists and experts all around the world are putting dates on when water will not be available in certain areas. Now more than ever is the time to step up and collectively work towards conserving the planet's water resources.
Villagers watch the rescue operations carried at Tapovan barrage, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Wednesday. (PTI Photo )
india news

13 villages cut off as lone bridge near Rishi Ganga project washes away

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also visited the 13 border villages on Tuesday and met the locals.
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US.(Reuters)
india news

Twitter says will not fully comply with govt orders to take down some accounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:05 PM IST
The US social media giant has found itself in a heated no-win row with Modi's administration, which wants it to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts that the government argues are spreading misinformation about months-long farmers' protests against new agricultural laws.
The Govt-Twitter tussle escalated on Wednesday as the IT ministry reacted to Twitter's blog post on Koo, and not very congenially.
india news

On Koo, Centre says Twitter's 'free expression' blog before meeting is 'unusual'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The timing of the blog post appears unusual to the Centre as Twitter sought a meeting with Central representatives but posted the blog before the meeting.
Police personnel block the road going to Uttar Pradesh through Delhi Meerut expressway with barricades during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Imposition of Sec 144 to maintain law is standard practice: Saharanpur DM

ANI, Saharanpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:58 PM IST
"It has been imposed for maintaining law and order upcoming festivities and to enforce Covid-19 norms," he added.
The budget debate will start in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech.(ANI)
india news

Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Rakbar Khan lynching: Rajasthan court rejects family’s plea for shifting trial

By Devendra Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Vigilantes attacked Rakbar Khan in Alwar for transporting two cows amid a spate of lynchings. Police took over two hours to take Khan to a hospital, where he later died
A former MLA from Udhampur, Mankotia was very popular in the region.(HT Photo)
india news

Panthers Party president Mankotia quits to keep ‘family matter’ private

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Mankotia apologised to the party leaders and workers that he could not consult them and added that he had 'very less time' and hence had to take the call.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.(PTI)
india news

Petrol, diesel price: Wrong to say 'all-time high', says minister in Parliament

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Replying to question on petrol, diesel prices, minister Dharmendra Pradhan said KC Venugopal should check international crude oil prices with his close friends in Gulf before coming to the House.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo)
india news

‘Proud andolan jeevi’: P Chidambaram’s take on phrase coined by PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The Prime Minister used the term in the Rajya Sabha on Monday for people who, according to him, ‘can be spotted at every agitation.’
