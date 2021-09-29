News updates from HT: Cyclone Shaheen likely to form over the Arabian Sea by October 1 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Shaheen likely to form over the Arabian Sea by October 1

Cyclone Shaheen that is likely to form over the Arabian Sea on Friday is among two extremely intense weather systems developing over India’s eastern and western parts, which could lead to widespread and extremely heavy rain in parts of the country, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Read more

West Bengal rains cause waterlogging in Kolkata, East Medinipur and other areas | Watch

Heavy rains battered Kolkata and other southern districts of West Bengal on Wednesday owing to low-pressure created by cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ in the Bengal coast, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. Visuals of waterlogged streets in Kolkata, East Medinipur and other districts have been doing rounds on social media platforms. Watch here

Bombay HC grants bail to retired Delhi cop arrested by NIA for supplying weapon

The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted bail to a retired Delhi police officer arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly providing a firearm to a man linked to the group that was attempting to revive the Khalistan movement. The court held that as the officer was only booked under the Arms Act it was allowing bail but the officer had to attend the NIA office in Mumbai once every month, for six months. Read more

'Morgan had every right to nail him': Warne slams Ashwin for 'disgraceful' act during KKR vs DC IPL game

R Ashwin stirred a bit of controversy during Match 41 of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Tuesday. While batting with Rishabh Pant, Ashwin attempted a second run after the ball had hit the DC captain's bat and deflected off it. This happened on the final ball of the penultimate over of DC's innings as both batsmen completed a couple of runs. Read more

Mahindra mulls production of $2.2 million electric hypercar Battista

Mahindra is known for its ambitious projects. The carmaker was among the first Indian automobile OEM to enter EV space. The homegrown auto major tried its hand in bringing world-class models in the domestic market by joining hands with Renault and Ford. Read more

Add kiwis to your diet for these amazing benefits

Kiwi, the oval-shaped sweet and tangy fruit with a bright green flesh, is adored by many for its unique taste and multiple health benefits, from controlling blood pressure to easing digestive troubles. Given the tag of 'exotic', kiwifruit also known as Chinese gooseberry, originated in eastern China but also grows in New Zealand and California. According to National Horticulture Board (NHB), kiwi is grown in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, J&K, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala. High on Vitamin B & C, antioxidants, phosphorus, potassium and calcium, the fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients and loaded with many health benefits. Read more

Google Meet video calls made much easier! You will get Live Captions

Google Meet is one of the most popular video meeting services in the world today, alongside rivals Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other services. However, one advantage that Google has over its rivals is the integration of Google Meet inside Gmail, both in the web app as well as the mobile apps for iOS and Android keeping the service within reach of three billion active Android devices. Another advantage that Google has is the company’s research on natural language processing and voice-related technology, allowing it to offer yet another useful feature on Google Meet – translations for Live Captions. Read more