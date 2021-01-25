IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Defence Min launches gallantry awards portal on R-Day eve and all the latest news
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Defence Min launches gallantry awards portal on R-Day eve and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Defence Min launches gallantry awards portal on R-Day eve

Defence minister Rajnath Singh launched the revamped online portal for gallantry awards on Monday, a day before India observes its 72nd Republic Day. Addressing the event virtually, which was preceded by cultural performances from students of various Sainik Schools across the country, Singh said the youth of the country will play “a significant role in shaping the future of the nation.”Defence minister Rajnath Singh launched the revamped online portal for gallantry awards on Monday, a day before India observes its 72nd Republic Day. Addressing the event virtually, which was preceded by cultural performances from students of various Sainik Schools across the country, Singh said the youth of the country will play “a significant role in shaping the future of the nation.” Read more

Indian, Chinese troops clashed in north Sikkim last week: Officials

Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a brawl in north Sikkim last week, with soldiers from both armies suffering injuries, officials familiar with the development said on Monday. Read more

‘From maritime strikes to armed helicopters’: How India conducted Kavach drill

Indian armed forces conducted a large-scale joint military training exercise ‘Kavach’ along with “AMPHEX-21” in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal on Monday. Performed under the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the drill saw the participation of the Eastern Naval Command and Army Southern Command involving the Indian Army, Navy, Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard. Read more

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Border restrictions were being tightened around the world Monday in the face of an unrelenting coronavirus threat, after a weekend in which anger at social distancing rules bubbled over into fiery clashes in the Netherlands. Read more

Here's what Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wore for their close-knit wedding

Longtime sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot last night. Celebrities including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were present at the venue to give the newlyweds their blessings. Read more

'This is MS Dhoni's specialty': Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had the 'right strategy' in retaining key players

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings had the right strategy in retaining most of their senior players. Read more

Electric vehicles to dominate in India by 2030: Mahindra

Electric-vehicle sales should overtake gas guzzlers in India by the end of the decade as prices become more aligned and infrastructure and technology improves, hopefully with help from the government, according to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Read more

Watch: 'Won't need Army, Navy, Air Force if...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over China

Rahul Gandhi invoked China face-off during Tamil Nadu campaign. The congress leader linked China's aggression to economy. Gandhi said Chinese president should be wearing made in India shirt. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi rahul gandhi defence minister rajnath singh china ms dhoni
app
Close
e-paper
Delhi Police personnel stand guard during a protest by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
Delhi Police personnel stand guard during a protest by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
india news

Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel conferred to 52. Full list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Here is the full list of awardees of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel
READ FULL STORY
Close
The proposed model of the new Parliament. (PTI)
The proposed model of the new Parliament. (PTI)
india news

Parliament: New chambers to provide better ‘line of sight’ for MPs

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:42 PM IST
In the existing Lok Sabha chamber, the key sections of the treasury bench and the Opposition rows face each other but the table of the secretariat, that is placed between them, blocks the view from both sides
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (AFP)
Representational Image. (AFP)
india news

India offers Covid-19 vaccination to diplomats of foreign missions, families

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:41 PM IST
A letter sent to foreign missions by the protocol division of the external affairs ministry last week sought names and details of diplomats and family members who want to be vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The interaction began with the Prime Minister talking to mountain climber Kaamya Kartikeyan.(PTI)
The interaction began with the Prime Minister talking to mountain climber Kaamya Kartikeyan.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The interaction took place in presence of the Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
A view of Supreme Court in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL seeking setting up of media tribunal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The plea said media, particularly the electronic, has become like an unruly horse which needs to be tamed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the South China Sea on January 23 for freedom of navigation operations in response to the PLA Air Force violating Taiwanese air space.(Reuters Photo)
The US navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the South China Sea on January 23 for freedom of navigation operations in response to the PLA Air Force violating Taiwanese air space.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Naku La face-off and Taiwan show of force are part of Beijing expansionist plans

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The “minor” face-off in Naku La area on January 20 will have a spill-over effect on disengagement and deescalation in east Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses during Veterans day event, at the Indian Air Force headquarters training command in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Defence Min launches gallantry awards portal on R-Day eve

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
india news

India records lowest Covid-19 deaths in 8 months, active cases continue to fall

Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The health ministry said two states in the country contribute 65 per cent to the active coronavirus caseload.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI).
india news

On R-Day eve, Rajnath Singh launches revamped gallantry awards portal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The portal, Singh said, would instill ‘patriotism’ among the youth of the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in wealth of the top 11 billionaires of India during the pandemic could sustain the rural job scheme MGNREGA for 10 years.(HT file photo)
The increase in wealth of the top 11 billionaires of India during the pandemic could sustain the rural job scheme MGNREGA for 10 years.(HT file photo)
india news

Richest Indian's wealth rose 35% during pandemic, lakhs lost jobs, lives: Oxfam

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:16 PM IST
The report has been released on the opening day of the World Economic Forum's 'Davos Dialogues'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen at Chinna Dharapuram in Karur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen at Chinna Dharapuram in Karur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi has weakened India, attacked farmers: Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state, has repeatedly criticised the Centre for overlooking people of Tamil Nadu and undermining them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aggressive confrontation between rival troops took place in Naku La, a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres, the officials said. (Representational image/AFP)
The aggressive confrontation between rival troops took place in Naku La, a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres, the officials said. (Representational image/AFP)
india news

Indian, Chinese troops clashed in north Sikkim last week: Officials

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:07 PM IST
This is the second such incident in the eastern sector in less than a year. Scores of Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a tense face-off along the India-China boundary in Naku La last May
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aircraft carriers and warships participate in the second phase of Malabar naval exercise, a joint exercise comprising of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the Northern Arabian Sea on November 17, 2020. (AP file)
Aircraft carriers and warships participate in the second phase of Malabar naval exercise, a joint exercise comprising of India, US, Japan and Australia, in the Northern Arabian Sea on November 17, 2020. (AP file)
india news

Canada to join Quad joint naval exercise in Pacific Ocean

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:05 PM IST
The fortnight-long anti-submarine warfare exercise Sea Dragon 2021 is being organised by the United States as its Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The body has been kept in mortuary for postmortem.(Representaional Photo)
The body has been kept in mortuary for postmortem.(Representaional Photo)
india news

Covid positive I-T officer convicted for corruption dies by suicide: Cops

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:55 AM IST
In December, 2016, the deceased who was posted as inspector in I-T department in Jhalawar district was caught red-handed taking bribe by a team of CBI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Election Commission of India building, New Delhi.(HT file)
The Election Commission of India building, New Delhi.(HT file)
india news

On National Voters' Day, PM Modi praises EC's 'remarkable contribution'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:27 AM IST
The theme for this year’s National Voters' Day, ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed’, envisages active and participative voters during elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP