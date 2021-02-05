IND USA
Delhi’s air quality remains under the ‘very poor’ category (ANI file photo).
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi's air quality 'very poor' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:54 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s air quality very poor, could improve over weekend

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 316, in the “very poor” zone. This was, however, an improvement from Wednesday’s 330, also in the “very poor” category. Read more

India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 100,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-coronavirus vaccine. Read more

Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders remain closed; traffic likely to be affected

Delhi Traffic Police officers said Delhi and Ghaziabad would have to face traffic jams as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has been completely closed. Read more

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home

It has taken 37 months since his introduction to Test cricket in Cape Town, bursting deliveries at 140 kph, for Jasprit Bumrah to play his first Test in India. Read more

Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa's video game adaptation is the death of cinema

Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies. Read more

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Read more

‘India ready to supply weapons systems to IOR countries’: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said India is ready to supply various types of weapons systems to IOR countries. The defence minister was addressing the Indian ocean region defence ministers' conclave. Watch

Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
india news

India farm protests: All you need to know about US’ stance on agitation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:14 AM IST
US called for peaceful protests and unhindered access to information, including the internet, hallmarks of a “thriving democracy” even as it backed farm reforms in India
Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
india news

Budget session LIVE: Proceedings commence on day 6 in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Parliament LIVE: Farm laws and the ongoing protests against it are once again likely to be the focus of discussion.
Delhi’s air quality remains under the ‘very poor’ category (ANI file photo).
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi's air quality 'very poor' and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

1 in 5 adults exposed to Covid-19: Key points of ICMR’s nationwide sero survey

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:50 AM IST
In children aged between 10 and 17, the seroprevalence was 25.3%, and people above the age of 60 showed a prevalence of 23.4%, says the third nationwide sero survey
Chandigarh reported light rains on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
india news

Light rain, snowfall expected over next 24 hours in parts of NW India

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Interaction of the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies was likely to cause fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers with isolated thunderstorms, lightning
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation. (PTI file photo)
india news

India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation.
The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for ticket allocation for the upcoming polls.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

PM Modi's niece fails to get BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The BJP announced its candidates for the upcoming elections to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), but Sonal Modi's name does not figure in the list.
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
india news

One in 5 Indians exposed to coronavirus, says sero survey

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 AM IST
A serological test is to detect whether a person has antibodies to the Sars-Cov-2, which would indicate a past infection.
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana. (Reuters file photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Protest against farm laws continues at Delhi's Ghazipur border

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The farmer groups also announced that none of the protesters would enter the national capital during the ‘chakka jam’- which is a three-hour nationwide highway blockade set to take place tomorrow. “
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki / HT Photo)
india news

Mamata Banerjee's attempt to stall rath yatras cowardly: BJP leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 AM IST
"Creating obstacles for the five Parivartan Yatras which are scheduled to be flagged off by BJP senior leaders from February 6 in West Bengal is an act of cowardice. This indicates that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her grip over the state and fear losing the throne," BJP leader N V Subhash said.
According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad school, no casualties reported

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:47 AM IST
"About 23 to 25 school children of Classes 9 and 10 were on the second floor of the same building and the fire accident took place on the Ground floor. They somehow managed to escape from the incident," Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rakesh Tikait to address 2nd farmers’ mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Dadri on Feb 7

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Experts said that Tikait’s decision to address mahapanchayats in areas dominated by the Jat community will send a signal to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-JJP alliance in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, via video conferencing in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Govt has empowered farmers: Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:41 AM IST
In addition, Modi noted that the Centre had allocated 40,000 crore for the development of rural infrastructure in the budget for financial year 2021-22.
The logo of the the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook and Twitter on a computer screen in Lille. (AFP)
india news

Facebook, Twitter: Platforms or media companies?

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The companies, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others, base their characterisation as technology platforms on two main pillars: that the content they host is not generated by them, and that code – not human intervention – determines how it is displayed.
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India,(Reuters)
india news

Will not enter Delhi, say farmers as police prepare for chakka jam

By karn pratap singh, Fareeha Iftikhar, Anvit Srivastava, Neeraj Mohan, New Delhi, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:29 AM IST
Home minister Amit Shah met NSA Ajit Doval to review the security situation in Delhi ahead of the farmers’ highway blockade on Feb 6.
