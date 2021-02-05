Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s air quality very poor, could improve over weekend

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Thursday was 316, in the “very poor” zone. This was, however, an improvement from Wednesday’s 330, also in the “very poor” category. Read more

India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 100,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-coronavirus vaccine. Read more

Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders remain closed; traffic likely to be affected

Delhi Traffic Police officers said Delhi and Ghaziabad would have to face traffic jams as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has been completely closed. Read more

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home

It has taken 37 months since his introduction to Test cricket in Cape Town, bursting deliveries at 140 kph, for Jasprit Bumrah to play his first Test in India. Read more

Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa's video game adaptation is the death of cinema

Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies. Read more

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Read more

‘India ready to supply weapons systems to IOR countries’: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said India is ready to supply various types of weapons systems to IOR countries. The defence minister was addressing the Indian ocean region defence ministers' conclave. Watch