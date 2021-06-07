News updates from HT: Dominican PM says Mehul Choksi's rights will be respected and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rights of Mehul Choksi will be respected, says Dominican Prime Minister

A new layer was added to the Mehul Choksi saga after Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit declared in a statement that the fugitive diamantaire's rights will be respected and the courts will decide on the next course of action.

Vistara flight UK775 between Mumbai, Kolkata suffers severe turbulence, few passengers injured

Few passengers travelling in the Vistara's UK775 flight between Mumbai and Kolkata were injured as the flight encountered severe turbulence minutes before landing, the company said in a statement on Monday.

‘To get him out, you've got to bowl really well’: Parthiv names NZ batsman who knows 'how to play in English conditions'

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has heaped praise on New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's ability to perform in English conditions.

Dilip Kumar's photo from hospital shared online, Saira Banu urges fans to not believe rumours

On Monday evening, a picture of Dilip Kumar from the hospital along with a note from his wife Saira Banu was shared on Dilip's Twitter account.

Anil Kapoor is high on elixir of youth and his run in new fitness video is proof

At 64, Bollywood actor and film producer Anil Kapoor has the zeal, energy and acting chops that the younger generation lacks.

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

If you're an adult trying hard to ace a new job or studies while making a new city your home, there are times when you may skip lunch or dinner just to catch up on work or complete that pending assignment.

'States found out truth...': PM Modi on vaccine policy reversal | Covid

In an address to the nation on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the background of decentralisation, and now reversal, of Covid-19 vaccine procurement policy.