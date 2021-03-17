News updates from HT: 'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary', says Pune mayor and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary', says Pune mayor

The mayor of Pune has said that there is no plan to impose a complete lockdown in the city due to the Covid-19 situation. Pune is among the cities in Maharashtra which is badly affected by the resurgence of the coronavirus disease. Read more

Rain, thunderstorms to affect western Himalayan region for next 2-3 days

A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today. Under its influence, scattered rainfall or snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand ) on March 17 and 18 and over the adjoining plains of northwest India on March 18 and 19. Read more

Case cracked, says NIA: ‘Vaze did it for lost glory’

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze was behind the bomb scare outside billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, which he orchestrated as part of a conspiracy to restore his reputation as a successful cop, senior officers in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told HT on Tuesday, contending that the mystery around the explosive-laden vehicle has been solved. Read more

Navya Naveli Nanda shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on birthday, Amitabh Bachchan drops cutest pics of her

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, turns 47 on Wednesday and has received a loads of wishes from her family, friends and well wishers. Among the first ones to wish her was her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh. Read more

'KL Rahul is the best batsman we have in T20s': India batting coach Vikram Rathour backs under-fire opener

Opening the batting for India is a hard task, perhaps the hardest when you have players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan fighting for that same spot. Despite being one of India’s most consistent performers in the T20Is, KL Rahul is under scrutiny after he registered 1,0,0 in the three T20Is against England. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set

If you are in need of some persuasion to go out on your daily walk, let seeing Sidharth Malhotra hanging upside down from a tree on gymnastic rings be it. The fitness enthusiast gave fans a glimpse of his intense core and shoulder strengthening workout on Mission Majnu set and we are inspired to hit the grind this mid-week. Read more

This delivery order with sweet messages is what you need to see today

There are several things on the Internet that can make you feel happy or leave you smiling from ear to ear. This post, showing a wholesome delivery note, may make you feel both. The post, shared on Reddit’s ‘MadeMeSmile’ subreddit may make your day a bit brighter. Read more

Russia, Iran targeted 2020 US election: Report

"Broad Russian and Iranian campaigns targeting multiple critical infrastructure sectors did compromise the security of several networks that managed some election functions," the government agencies said in a joint report. Read more

'Exclusion of women in decision-making marker of flawed democracy': Kamala Harris

The status of democracy depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women, whose exclusion from decision-making is a marker of a "flawed democracy", Kamala Harris has said in her first address to the United Nations as the Vice President of the US. Read more

