Rain, thunderstorms to affect western Himalayan region for next 2-3 days
Rain and thunderstorms are likely over the entire western Himalayan region for the next 2-3 days, according to India Meteorological Department.
A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from today. Under its influence, scattered rainfall or snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand ) on March 17 and 18 and over the adjoining plains of northwest India on March 18 and 19.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on March 17 and over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 18. Under the influence of interaction between mid-level westerlies and lower level easterlies, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next five days; over Vidarbha during March 17 to 20, and over Chhattisgarh on March 18.
Hailstorms are also very likely over east Madhya Pradesh on March 16 and 18; over West Madhya Pradesh during March 18 to 19 and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on March 19.
Under the influence of a trough (area of low pressure) in westerlies, scattered rainfall is very likely over northeast India during the next three days. Thunderstorms and lightning are also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on March 17.
