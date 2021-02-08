News updates from HT: DRDO conducts aerial survey in Uttarakhand and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Prima facie looks like hanging glacier broke away from main structure': DRDO team in Uttarakhand
A team of specialists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which reached Uttarakhand early on Monday morning, conducted an aerial survey of the areas in Chamoli district. Read More
‘Are we fools?’: Congress says ‘no substance’ in PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech
Congress on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha, accusing him of ‘overlooking’ the party’s proposal on what lacks in the contentious three farm laws. Read More
China charges Aus journo with spying, 6 months after her detention
An Australian journalist who worked for China’s national broadcaster for years has been formally charged with supplying state secrets abroad. Read More
MG ZS EV 2021 facelift launched at Rs.20.99 lakh, gets new battery pack within
MG ZS EV 2021 facelift 2021 was officially launched in India on Monday at a starting price of Rs,20.99 lakh (ex showroom). Read More
Ishant Sharma joins elite list of Indian pacers with 300 Test wickets
Ishant Sharma has been one of India cricket's silent warriors for over a decade now and on Monday he brought up a huge personal milestone, becoming the 6th Indian bowler to pick up 300 Test wickets. Read More
Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'
Internet personality Mia Khalifa has asked why 'Mrs Jonas', perhaps a reference to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has remained silent about the ongoing farmers' protests. Read More
UK delegation visits Serum institute, talks held on enhancing relationship
- Elizabeth Truss is on a four-day visit to India for talks with Piyush Goyal towards an “enhanced trade partnership”. After concluding her visit to the facility at Pune, Truss tweeted that SII will also be producing 1.3 billion doses for the COVAX alliance to which UK has committed £548 million.
'Within touching distance of pre-Covid numbers': Puri on rising aviation
India, EU discuss possibility of opening new areas in trade cooperation
India, UK discusses ways to promote trade, investments
200,000 Kashmir trout ova dispatched to Sikkim
- In the second week of January, 500,000 trout ova were dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Uttarakhand for rearing.
MoS Home Affairs says could not meet development targets in J&K due to Covid
'Hanging glacier broke away from main structure in Uttarakhand': DRDO
Centre withdraws draft heritage bylaws for Odisha’s Jagannath temple
Mindless rampage on Himalayas in name of development must stop
- Chandi Prasad Bhatt, who was a Chipko movement leader, said projects like the Rishi Ganga hydel project, which bore the brunt of Sunday's calamity, should not have been given environmental clearance. Pointing out that the Himalayas are too delicate to bear too much human intervention
Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to be nominated to RS from Kerala
Bihar plans to set up 4 new universities, bills likely in Budget session
- One university will be exclusively for the medical stream, while another will be for engineering. At present, Bihar has nine government and six private medical colleges.
Kerala BJP says Congress' promise to protect Sabarimala custom is 'poll stunt'
Ghulam Nabi Azad raises doubts over govt's intention to give statehood to J&K
Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata
