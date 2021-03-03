News updates from HT | Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders closed and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s multiple border points remain closed

Several of Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) remained closed for passenger movement on Wednesday because of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.. Read more

Wife not husband’s chattel, can't be forced to live with him, says Supreme Court

A woman is not a chattel to be forced to live with her husband, observed the Supreme Court on Tuesday, hearing a case where a man sought an order from the court to his spouse to start.. Read more

Record corruption in the name of handling Covid in Maharashtra, alleges Fadnavis

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attacked Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government accusing it of large-scale corruption in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.. Read more

On Saudi Arabia flight resumption, Hardeep Puri shares important update

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that India is sending empty flights to Saudi Arabia to bring back its stranded citizens. The Saudis banned.. Read more

More private hospitals to become vaccine sites, Centre allows states to decide

The health ministry has now decided to allow state and UT governments to identify more and more private hospitals which can be included in the vaccination drive.. Read more

White House budget chief nominee Neera Tanden withdraws nomination

President Joe Biden's pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, has withdrawn her nomination after she faced opposition from key Democratic and Republican senators for her controversial tweets.. Read more

'Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8': Inzamam wants ICC to take action against Ahmedabad pitch

Even with one day to go for the fourth and final Test match between India and England, the debate surrounding the third Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium is as hot as ever.. Read more

Rahul Vaidya lavishes praise on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in this viral video, says 'he had no arrogance'

A video online shows Bigg Boss 14 runners up Rahul Vaidya praising Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan for his humility and good manners. Rahul was a finalist on the reality TV show and turned out to be first runner up.. Read more

Also watch: 'Wrong...': Rahul Gandhi on grandmother Indira's Emergency decision