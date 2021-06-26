News updates from HT: First case of Delta plus variant detected in Rajasthan

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

First case of Delta plus variant detected in Rajasthan

The first case of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus disease was detected in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Friday, officials said. Bikaner’s chief medical and health officer, Om Prakash Chahar said a 65-year -old woman was infected with Covid-19, she was asymptomatic and recovered completely without any institutional treatment. Read more.

Ayodhya vision document: PM Modi reviews plan in meet with Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed projects as well as a detailed plan for the development of Ayodhya and to promote the temple town as a global religious tourism site presented by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Read more.

As Delta variant cases rise, WHO asks fully vaccinated to keep masks on

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said people who are fully vaccinated will have to continue wearing masks, follow social distancing and other safety measures to contain the spread of the more deadly and contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly across the globe. Read more.

﻿'You have an absolute goldmine ready to be unearthed': Graeme Swann urges India not to change 'superstar' Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant faced a lot of criticism from former cricketers and Indian fans for playing the shot that led to his dismissal in India’s second innings of the World Test Championship final. Pant had moved to 41 with four boundaries in his usual style – trying to get on top of the bowlers – but perished trying to hoick Trent Boult for a six. Read more.

Photographer captures touching proposal, takes Twitter’s help to track down couple

In today’s edition of sweet stories that may leave you with a huge smile on your face, here’s the tale of how a photographer used Twitter to find the couple she unexpectedly clicked in the middle of their proposal. Chances are, the story will make you happy. Read more.

When Rajinikanth's hilarious story about playing Aishwarya Rai's hero made Amitabh Bachchan LOL. Watch

Actor Rajinikanth has often been criticised for roping in much younger female actors opposite him in movies. However, he has never been oblivious to the criticism. Watch here.

'Afghans now have to decide their future': Joe Biden on meeting Ashraf Ghani

US President Joe Biden assured visiting Afghan leaders of sustained American support. Biden's assurance to Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah comes following withdrawal of troops. Read more.



