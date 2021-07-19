News updates from HT: Heavy rain lash northwest India and Himalayan region and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash northwest India and Himalayan region

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of the Western Himalayan region, most parts of northwest India and parts of northeast India Monday morning, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander who deserted the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police about four years ago was among the two terrorists killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. Two local terrorists were killed in Srinagar two days ago in a similar operation. Read more.

Opposition turns down offer of separate briefing on Covid by PM Modi

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party, rejected the central government’s offer of an exclusive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament complex to brief the floor leaders on India’s Covid-19 management, and asserted that the issue deserved a debate in the House. Read more.

Govt: 18 out of 60 adverse events related to vaccine

Union health ministry’s latest analysis of 60 cases of adverse events following immunization shows that 18 of these were related to the vaccines, the government said in a report, which added that the only case that was of a fatality was not connected to the vaccines. Read more.

Cinema halls, colleges set to reopen in Karnataka today

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced further relaxation to the lockdown rules in the state from Monday. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said the relaxations were made since there is gradual improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state. In the new set of relaxations, the government has allowed theatres and higher education institutes to reopen while the duration of the night curfew has been reduced by an hour. Read more.

Peachy Priyanka Chopra is both glam and adorable in Nick Jonas' birthday post, see here

Actor-singer Nick Jonas on Sunday wished his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, a happy birthday. Priyanka turned 39 on July 18, and Nick shared pictures of her wearing sarees. Read more.

Kartik Aaryan's post-workout pics show he trains hard at gym, Varun Dhawan is impressed

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram recently to share post-workout pictures with his trainer, and they will inspire you to hit the grind. The actor gave us the perfect dose of fitness motivation with the photos that show how hard he was working out at the gym. Read more.

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh previews the Tokyo Games

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh speaks to Sharda Ugra, Senior sports journalist and Rudraneil Sengupta, Sports editor, Hindustan Times on his Olympic experience and the Indian boxing contingent at Tokyo. Watch here.