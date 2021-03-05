News updates from HT: Jagan Reddy launches fact checking portal in Andhra and all the latest news
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
Jagan Reddy launches Fact Check website to counter fake news against govt
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation by vested interests against the state government. Read More
In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report
The Centre on Friday rebutted a stinging assessment of India’s democratic status by a US government-funded NGO that studies political freedom around the world, describing the conclusion that India’s status as a free country has declined to “partly free”, “is misleading, incorrect and misplaced”. Read More
Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening received the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. Read More
2500-year-old Egyptian mummy in Telangana museum gets a new life
A 2,500-year-old Egyptian mummy housed in the Telangana State Archaeology Museum in Hyderabad, which had been facing the threat of disintegration over years, has now been restored to a large extent. Read More
Rishabh Pant, pauses and then purrs for a glorious century
A good 40 minutes before he even walked out to bat, Rishabh Pant already knew which bowler he was going to face for his first ball in this Ahmedabad Test—James Anderson. Read More
Women's Day 2021: 5 tips to keep your Facebook profile safe
There is no denying that everything is online these days. And it's not just because of the pandemic. Read More
Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah arrives at the tail end of what will be seen, in the future, as a particularly pivotal few months for Black filmmaking. Read More
Is Centre planning to cut petrol, diesel tax? Watch FM Nirmala's answer
People across the country have been feeling the heat as petrol and diesel prices have been skyrocketing, reaching record highs. Watch
SKM seeks judicial probe into Republic day tractor rally clashes in Delhi
Top court reprieve for Kerala gold smuggling accused IAS officer M Sivasankar
- The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail.
'India wants normal ties with all neighbours, including Pakistan': MEA
- The Indian and Pakistani armies have said they began strictly adhering to a ceasefire on the LoC in J-K from the midnight of February 24.
On reports of Myanmar cops crossing over to India, MEA says ‘ascertaining facts’
Women who stay at home contribute equally to India’s growth: Smriti Irani
- Irani was speaking about ‘Women Power in Democracy', at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in New Delhi.
India steps up border patrols to stop arrivals from Myanmar
'Ensure disengagement at other friction points on LAC': India tells China again
- Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK: Veerappa Moily
ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15: Officials
UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy
- The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
