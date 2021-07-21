News updates from HT: Kalyan Singh on life-support, critical, say officials and all the latest news





Kalyan Singh on life-support, critical: Officials

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and has been put on a life support system, according to officials from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. Read More

UK Strike Force joins Indian and Quad navies to put a stamp on Indo-Pacific

The Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group will bring the focus on Quad and the Indo-Pacific when the naval force exercises with Indian Navy’s Rajput class guided missile destroyer, an attack submarine and anti-submarine warfare aircraft in the Bay of Bengal while enroute to the contested South China Sea. Read More

'Kisan Panchayat': 200 farmers to visit Jantar Mantar everyday from July 22

The government is facing opposition's heat inside Parliament over various issues. The Congress and others parties have said that they will not let monsoon session proceed normally unless the government listens to their demands. Read More

Rahul Dravid gives impeccable speech in dressing room after India's win in 2nd ODI, BCCI shares video

Rahul Dravid gave an incredible speech in the dressing room after India came back from a difficult situation to pull off a stunning win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Read More

Supriya Pathak calls her stepson Shahid Kapoor ‘our main anchor’, reveals Mira Rajput is ‘a great cook’

Actor Supriya Pathak has called her stepson, actor Shahid Kapoor, the 'main anchor' of the family. Supriya also praised the cooking skills of Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput. Read More

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales milestone in rural India, builds on solid reach

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday informed it had completed 50 lakh units in cumulative sales in the rural markets of the country and that rural India contributes to a sizable 40% of its overall sales here. Read More

Eid-al-Adha 2021: Huma Qureshi wishes fans Eid Mubarak in bespoke anarkali, see pics

Indians are celebrating the holy festival of Eid-al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice today (July 21). Read More

Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘gold Ferrari’, post sparks Twitter chatter

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user. He often takes to the micro-blogging site to share various kinds of posts that prompt people to post different comments. Read More

Watch: Raj Kundra porn app case: What police said about Shilpa Shetty's involvement