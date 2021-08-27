News updates from HT: Kerala brings back Sunday lockdown amid Covid surge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala sees another surge; brings back Sunday lockdown

Kerala on Friday reported another massive surge of Covid-19 infections as the state recorded 32,801 new cases taking the test positivity rate to 19.22 per cent. This is the second time since May 20, the peak of the second wave, that the state recorded over 30,000 fresh cases in 24 hours. Read more...

China asks Taliban to break terror ties after Kabul airport attacks

China on Friday condemned the Kabul airport attacks and urged the Taliban to live up to its promise of breaking all ties with terrorist organisations. Read more...

India administers record 90 lakh Covid vaccine doses in a single day

India on Friday administered a record 90 lakh vaccine doses against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced, saying the number is expected to go up. "This is highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive," the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement. Read more...

IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Kerala for 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange alerts for six districts in Kerala for two days on August 28 and 29. The weather body has also issued yellow alerts to all other districts in the state for the two days. Read more...

India opener's uppercut six impresses Gavaskar, Manjrekar - video

There was a glimpse of the white-ball Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at Headingley in Leeds. Rohit played an upper cut off Ollie Robinson that flew over the slips and laded over the ropes to give India their first six of the match on Friday. Watch here...

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 launched in India

Samsung earlier this month hosted the Galaxy Unpacked event wherein it launched the Galaxy Flip 3 and the Galaxy Fold 3 foldable display smartphones. Alongside the foldable display smartphones, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatch and Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds. Read more...

Anurag Basu comments on Shilpa Shetty’s return to Super Dancer 4 after Raj Kundra’s arrest

Shilpa Shetty, who took a few days off from Super Dancer 4 after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn-related case, returned to the show earlier this month. She is one of the judges, alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. In an interview, Anurag said that he comforted Shilpa with a hug as she came back on Super Dancer 4. Read more...