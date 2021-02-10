News updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers' protests and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Wadia institute scientists visit Chamoli disaster site, explain what caused it
A breach in a temporary water body formed due to a hanging glacier crashing down after a huge rockslide, a few kilometres upstream of Rishi Ganga river, resulted in the flash-flood in Chamoli district, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology has said. Read more
What is Koo? Which ministers have already joined this made-in-India app?
Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is quite active on Twitter, announced on Tuesday he has also opened an account on Koo, a made-in-India app which is seen as a prospective competitor to Twitter in the backdrop of the government's "disagreement" with Twitter. Electronics and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already joined the platform and has a verified handle. Read more
Delhi AQI deteriorates further, remains in very poor category
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor category on Wednesday, with the hourly average air quality index at 7am recording 316. Read more
India vs England: 'If India win toss, Virat Kohli could also score 250,' says Ashish Nehra
Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra has praised India captain Virat Kohli's performance on the final day of the first Test against England on Tuesday and said that the India captain could also go on to score 250 if India can win the toss. Read more
Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy
TV actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Rohit took to Instagram Stories to share the news. Sharing a picture of the couple, Rohit wrote "Oh boy". Journalist Mushtaq Sheikh too shared the news. Sharing a post delivery picture, he wrote "it's a boy for meri jaan Anita and Ro" followed by a bunch of red heart eyes emojis. Read more
Astronaut tweets about completing his first and second spacewalks, shares pics
A post shared by astronaut Victor Glover, currently aboard International Space Station (ISS), has now created quite a stir among tweeple. In the tweet, he shared about his experience of spacewalking. Read more
Watch: Uttarakhand tragedy: ITBP, NDRF, SDRF teams enter tunnel to rescue workers
Protein deficiency, not age or weather, reason for spread of Covid in Europe, US
Madras HC says Bar Association polls are tainted; issues guidelines
- The court listed election of non-practising advocates with tainted backgrounds to the association/bar councils as one of the malice infecting the system.
Priyanka Gandhi to address kisan mahapanchayat in UP’s Saharanpur today
TDP MP writes to RS Chair to take action against YSRCP MP for derogatory comment
Eye on mahapanchayats, Samayukt Kisan Morcha to decide future of farm stir today
Odisha govt approves re-promulgation of farm reform ordinance amid farmers’ stir
- The ordinance also seeks to remove geographical restrictions on sale of agricultural produce and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere within the state.
Govt asks people to register as cyber crime volunteers, check unlawful online
Light rain, thunderstorm likely over north Uttarakhand today
LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in Lok Sabha today
- A temporary lake created by the blocking of a Himalayan stream by the debris from a broken glacier and rock slide eventually burst out causing the Chamoli tragedy, say scientists from the Wadia institute.
Farmers' protest LIVE: SKM to hold full working committee meeting today
PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today
LIVE: 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Barbados, Dominica
‘Air taxi’ to link Chandigarh with Dehradun from Feb 10. All you need to know
