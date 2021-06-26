News updates from HT: Maharashtra reports 9,812 new Covid-19 cases, 179 deaths and all the latest news
Maharashtra records 9,812 coronavirus cases; death toll rises to 179
Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally soared past 6 million after the state recorded 9,812 number of cases on Saturday. Read More
After India, Delta variant driving South Africa's Covid-19 third wave
As South Africa finds itself in the middle of a crippling third-wave, scientists have pointed to the Delta variant of coronavirus as a dominant reason behind the surge in infections. Read More
'Let’s get through Wimbledon and then decide where we go': Federer yet to take decision on Tokyo Olympics participation
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has revealed his plans on participating at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, saying on Saturday that he and his team will “reassess the situation after Wimbledon.” Read More
When Neena Gupta told Masaba Gupta why she can't become an actor: 'Jis tarah tumhara shakal hai...'
Neena Gupta had once revealed she did not want her daughter Masaba Gupta to pursue a career in acting. Read More
Good news! Share your Instagram posts from this device soon; major feature in the works
Instagram has just empowered those of its users who have been, till now, shunted into the nether regions of the app - the ones stuck to their desktops. Read More
Farmers rally: Protesters remove barricades, cops use water cannon in Haryana
Farmers organized a protest march on June 26 as their stir completed seven months. Watch