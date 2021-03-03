IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT | 'Not sedition': SC rejects plea against Farooq Abdullah and all the latest news
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

News updates from HT | 'Not sedition': SC rejects plea against Farooq Abdullah and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:45 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Not sedition to have views different from govt': SC junks plea against Abdullah

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking action against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah for his comments on scrapping of Article 370. Read More

BJP claims encroachment of Hindu site in Andhra, govt advises against ‘rumours’

Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders on Tuesday targeted chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government alleging encroachment of a famous Hindu religious site at Edlapadu in Guntur district. Read More

Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come

Indian summer or what the India Meteorological Department (IMD) calls “pre-monsoon season” in March-April- May has seen a very clear shift in its intensity since 1998. Read More

'When playing the IPL, he is the main batsman': VVS Laxman feels India player is an 'exceptional T20 batsman'

When India's squad for the five-match T20I series against England was announced, it included a few surprises. Read More

Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, fans say the actor has 'improved a lot'. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a ghost in the upcoming film Roohi, has shared a new dance number from the film. Read More

Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch

Pumping our drooping mid-week mood with the right shot of Wednesday workout motivation, Bollywood duo Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah set serious fit couple goals as they exercised together. Read More

‘Unemployment high, credit crisis looming’: Manmohan Singh warns Modi govt

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has warned the Modi government of a looming credit crisis that he said could badly affect medium and small industries. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court farooq abdullah article 370 revocation ipl 2021 climate crisis vvs laxman janhvi kapoor roohi pooja batra dr manmohan singh
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind got inoculated against Covid-19 at Delhi’s RR Hospital on Wednesday(ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind got inoculated against Covid-19 at Delhi’s RR Hospital on Wednesday(ANI)
india news

President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control, Mayawati charged.(ANI File Photo)
Every type of crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and there is a very bad state of crime control, Mayawati charged.(ANI File Photo)
india news

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Mayawati also targeted the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of Dalit rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @PIBTvpm ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021** Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receives the first dose of COVID vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_03_2021_000031B)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @PIBTvpm ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 2021** Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receives the first dose of COVID vaccine in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_03_2021_000031B)(PTI)
india news

Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Open cast coal mines at Jharia in Dhanbad.(Representative Photo/HT)
Open cast coal mines at Jharia in Dhanbad.(Representative Photo/HT)
india news

Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose

By Gerard de Souza, Chetan Chauhan, New Delhi/goa
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • The amendment also empowers the Central government to auction mines, which the states have failed to auction. Of the 143 such mines listed for auctioning, states have auctioned only 7 since 2015, the amendment said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.
Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him.
india news

I-T raids at properties of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Income Tax department is carrying out searches at properties of filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and actor Tapsee Pannu in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

News updates from HT | 'Not sedition': SC rejects plea against Farooq Abdullah

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serum Institute of India's executive director Natasha Poonawalla took her first dose of Covishield on Tuesday.
Serum Institute of India's executive director Natasha Poonawalla took her first dose of Covishield on Tuesday.
india news

'Proud': Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha's message after taking Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Only after thorough rounds of local and international clinical trials, Covishield vaccines were deemed safe and effective, Natasha wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking to ANI, Kareem said, "I was recruited into the Indian army after the death of my father who worked for the British Army and then for the Indian army. In 1964, I entered the Indian army." "I participated in the 1971 Indo-China war and was posted in Lahaul area. I was awarded with Star Medal and was the special award recipient in 1971," he said.
Speaking to ANI, Kareem said, "I was recruited into the Indian army after the death of my father who worked for the British Army and then for the Indian army. In 1964, I entered the Indian army." "I participated in the 1971 Indo-China war and was posted in Lahaul area. I was awarded with Star Medal and was the special award recipient in 1971," he said.
india news

Star medal ex-army during Indo-China war, Abdul Kareem, now drives an auto

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Sheikh Abdul Kareem, an ex-Army personnel is a Star Medal recipient, a special award for his contribution to the 1971 Indo-China war.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The world’s No. 3 oil importer and consumer expects strong demand for transport and industrial fuels to drive next year’s rebound. Consumption of diesel an economic barometer and the country’s most-used fuel will grow by more than 13%, as will demand for gasoline.(PTI)
The world’s No. 3 oil importer and consumer expects strong demand for transport and industrial fuels to drive next year’s rebound. Consumption of diesel an economic barometer and the country’s most-used fuel will grow by more than 13%, as will demand for gasoline.(PTI)
india news

Demand for gasoline, diesel in India will reach record 215.24 mln in 1 yr: PPAC

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels will reach a record 215.24 million tons in the 12 months through March 2022, according to estimates by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of India’s oil ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah(AFP file)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah(AFP file)
india news

'Not sedition to have views different from govt': SC junks plea against Abdullah

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:26 PM IST
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta said that expressing views which are different from the opinion of the government will not be seditious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district administration said the cross was being hoisted on a different hillock where a Christian temple existed.(HT Photo)
The district administration said the cross was being hoisted on a different hillock where a Christian temple existed.(HT Photo)
india news

BJP claims encroachment of Hindu site in Guntur. Andhra cops 'fact-check' them

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • A Guntur district official said the two hillocks were located at a distance of a one-and-a-half kilometre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescheduling of an appointment has to be done before the appointment day.
Rescheduling of an appointment has to be done before the appointment day.
india news

5 things to keep in mind while registering on Co-Win for covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Confirmation details have to be download, rescheduling can be done only before the appointment day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Landslide occured at Shabanbas Banihal in the wee hours of Wednesday.(ANI file photo)
Landslide occured at Shabanbas Banihal in the wee hours of Wednesday.(ANI file photo)
india news

Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu national highway, restoration work underway

ANI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:15 AM IST
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh feeble Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and Kashmir.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the steps taken in this year’s budget for the education sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the steps taken in this year’s budget for the education sector.
india news

Education second biggest focus of Union Budget 2021, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:16 AM IST
The budget has broadened India's efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability, PM Modi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naveen Patnaik government is starting an OBC survey to study their social and educational status in the state. The last such survey is 90-years old.(HT photo)
Naveen Patnaik government is starting an OBC survey to study their social and educational status in the state. The last such survey is 90-years old.(HT photo)
india news

Odisha: Opposition says OBC survey bid to create vote bank by Naveen Patnaik

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • A former state minister said that the OBC survey was an attempt to create an OBC votebank and this would be the first instance in Odisha of influencing voting as per caste lines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP