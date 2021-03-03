News updates from HT | 'Not sedition': SC rejects plea against Farooq Abdullah and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Not sedition to have views different from govt': SC junks plea against Abdullah
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking action against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah for his comments on scrapping of Article 370. Read More
BJP claims encroachment of Hindu site in Andhra, govt advises against ‘rumours’
Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders on Tuesday targeted chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government alleging encroachment of a famous Hindu religious site at Edlapadu in Guntur district. Read More
Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come
Indian summer or what the India Meteorological Department (IMD) calls “pre-monsoon season” in March-April- May has seen a very clear shift in its intensity since 1998. Read More
'When playing the IPL, he is the main batsman': VVS Laxman feels India player is an 'exceptional T20 batsman'
When India's squad for the five-match T20I series against England was announced, it included a few surprises. Read More
Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, fans say the actor has 'improved a lot'. Watch
Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a ghost in the upcoming film Roohi, has shared a new dance number from the film. Read More
Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch
Pumping our drooping mid-week mood with the right shot of Wednesday workout motivation, Bollywood duo Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah set serious fit couple goals as they exercised together. Read More
‘Unemployment high, credit crisis looming’: Manmohan Singh warns Modi govt
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has warned the Modi government of a looming credit crisis that he said could badly affect medium and small industries. Watch
President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital
Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state
Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose
- The amendment also empowers the Central government to auction mines, which the states have failed to auction. Of the 143 such mines listed for auctioning, states have auctioned only 7 since 2015, the amendment said.
I-T raids at properties of Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai
'Proud': Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha's message after taking Covid-19 vaccine
Star medal ex-army during Indo-China war, Abdul Kareem, now drives an auto
Demand for gasoline, diesel in India will reach record 215.24 mln in 1 yr: PPAC
BJP claims encroachment of Hindu site in Guntur. Andhra cops 'fact-check' them
- A Guntur district official said the two hillocks were located at a distance of a one-and-a-half kilometre.
5 things to keep in mind while registering on Co-Win for covid-19 vaccine
Landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu national highway, restoration work underway
Education second biggest focus of Union Budget 2021, says PM Modi
Odisha: Opposition says OBC survey bid to create vote bank by Naveen Patnaik
- A former state minister said that the OBC survey was an attempt to create an OBC votebank and this would be the first instance in Odisha of influencing voting as per caste lines.
