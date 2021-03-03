News updates from HT | 'Not sedition': SC rejects plea against Farooq Abdullah and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Not sedition to have views different from govt': SC junks plea against Abdullah

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking action against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah for his comments on scrapping of Article 370. Read More

BJP claims encroachment of Hindu site in Andhra, govt advises against ‘rumours’

Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders on Tuesday targeted chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government alleging encroachment of a famous Hindu religious site at Edlapadu in Guntur district. Read More

Climate crisis transformed Indian summer; the worst, say experts, is yet to come

Indian summer or what the India Meteorological Department (IMD) calls “pre-monsoon season” in March-April- May has seen a very clear shift in its intensity since 1998. Read More

'When playing the IPL, he is the main batsman': VVS Laxman feels India player is an 'exceptional T20 batsman'

When India's squad for the five-match T20I series against England was announced, it included a few surprises. Read More

Janhvi Kapoor brings back Shamur in Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, fans say the actor has 'improved a lot'. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a ghost in the upcoming film Roohi, has shared a new dance number from the film. Read More

Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah’s Wednesday workout is about Yoga, bodybuilding | Watch

Pumping our drooping mid-week mood with the right shot of Wednesday workout motivation, Bollywood duo Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah set serious fit couple goals as they exercised together. Read More

‘Unemployment high, credit crisis looming’: Manmohan Singh warns Modi govt

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has warned the Modi government of a looming credit crisis that he said could badly affect medium and small industries. Watch