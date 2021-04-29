News updates from HT: Over 40 nations to help in India's Covid fight, says foreign secy Shringla and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 40 countries to help India in fight against Covid: Foreign secy

India is set to receive support packages from more than 40 countries, mostly oxygen-related equipment and consignments of critical medicines, to help bolster the country’s response to an “unprecedented second wave” of Covid-19 infections, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Thursday. Read more

Rahul Gandhi explains ‘free’ in his vaccine demand for all

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded free Covid-19 vaccination for all Indians, adding the dictionary meaning and the usage of the word ‘free’ to emphasise his point. Read more

Alexei Navalny's political network disbands ahead of 'extremism' ruling

A key aide to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Thursday his organisation was disbanding its national network ahead of a court ruling expected to declare it an extremist organisation. Read more

Uber to recruit 20,000 UK drivers on post-lockdown demand

Uber plans to recruit 20,000 more drivers in the United Kingdom to help fill swelling demand for rides as the country's coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Read more

Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-scooter launched in India at ₹1.15 lakh

Piaggio has introduced the new Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-scooter in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). While there is no official announcement from the two-wheeler maker regarding the matter, the pricing of the SXR 125 has now been updated on the company's Indian website. Read more

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says he had suicidal thoughts after actor’s death: ‘I still struggle with it a lot’

Babil Khan has talked about struggling with suicidal thoughts after losing his father, actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan died on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Read more

'The guy is an absolute freak show': Kevin Pietersen reveals MS Dhoni's interesting take on Virat Kohli in 2016

Virat Kohli is arguably the best all-format batsman in the world. Captain of the Indian cricket tea, Kohli continues to shatter batting records around the world and the benchmark he has set in terms of fitness and athleticism has transcended Indian cricket. Read more

Justin Bieber's new 'dreadlocks' hairdo stirs outrage for cultural appropriation

Peaches singer Justin Bieber's most recent Instagram has become the subject of criticism and scrutiny by some of the singer's followers and critics in general who feel that the hairstyle sported by the Sorry singer in his latest post is an example of cultural appropriation and several are dubbing it as insensitive and out of line. Read more

‘You are not alone’: Canadian nurse sings to ICU patients. Clip may leave you teary-eyed

A video shot at a hospital in Ottawa, Canada featuring a nurse dressed in scrubs and playing the guitar in front of an ICU ward has struck a chord with netizens. Read more

Watch: India receives second shipment of Covid medical aid from United Kingdom﻿