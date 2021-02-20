News updates from HT: Pangong Tso disengagement ends, 10th round of talks today and all the latest news
Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks today
As disengagement ends, senior military commanders on both sides will meet on Saturday to discuss the next round of disengagement. The talks are expected to begin at 10AM. Read more
India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains
Covid-19 curve inch upwards, driven largely by Maharashtra, which reported most infections in the country two days in a row. Read more
Delhi may bring back Covid checks for domestic flyers
DDMA will decide checks and safeguards for people arriving from states with spiking Covid-19 cases, in a meeting on Monday. Read more
Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’
Technocrat E Sreedharan, who played vital role in setting up the Delhi Metro, opposed the notion of “love jihad” as he had seen in Kerala that Hindu girls were tricked into marriage. Read more
Ananya Panday stays comfy and cosy in pink sweatshirt worth ₹80k for night-in
Wearing long baggy oversized T-shirts or sweatshirts as dresses is trending in not just Hollywood as Ananya Panday has been spotted in one and we are not complaining at all. Read more
Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia and Jasmin-Aly's love stories made headlines
If fights are central to Bigg Boss, so are love stories. What is new, perhaps, is that couples disclosed private matters on national television. Read more
'I had a chat with him': Kohli reveals how Tendulkar's advice 'opened up' his mind
Virat Kohli revealed his depression during the England tour in 2014, said a conversation with Tendulkar ‘opened up’ his mindset. Read more
'Use of electric vehicle should be made mandatory for govt officials': Gadkari | Watch
The union minister was speaking at the launch of an awareness campaign, 'Go Electric’ to spread awareness on the benefits of e-mobility, EV Charging Infrastructure, etc.
Central forces to be deployed in Bengal ahead of election dates announcement
Special representatives’ talks on cards, India, China to restore status quo ante
Biden's Indian-American nominee to lead budget faces challenge to confirmation
India's active Covid-19 cases rise again, tally soars over 10.97 million
Live: India’s reports 13,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload up at 143,127
Maharashtra’s daily Covid cases surpass 6,000; govt steps up testing, tracking
- Maharashtra’s health department and experts on the state-appointed panel have expressed confidence that the spread of the virus will be contained with stricter measures, higher testing and wider tracking.
Farm laws protests LIVE: 208 farmers dead since beginning of agitation, says BKU
- They have also wanted a legal guarantee over the practice of procurement of yields under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.
Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh may skip today's NITI Aayog meet: Report
PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff
Madras HC seeks govt reply on plea over Covishield
India administers 10 million vaccine doses, second quickest drive in world
Rahul discusses pension budget, OROP at defence panel meeting
Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’
