News updates from HT: PM asks BJP MPs to expose Oppn for stalling Parliament and all the latest news

PM Modi asks BJP MPs to expose Opposition for stalling Parliament business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to expose the Opposition for not coming to meetings or letting Parliament conduct any business in either of the Houses. Modi made the statement during a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP that was held during the day over Opposition leaders' attempts to stall work during the ongoing Monsoon session. Read more

Declared bankrupt, Vijay Mallya launches rant on Twitter

After being declared bankrupt by a British court allowing Indian banks to pursue his assets worldwide, Vijay Mallya launched a tirade on Twitter as he accused lenders pursuing of making him bankrupt. "ED attach my assets worth 14K crores at behest of Govt Banks against debt of 6.2K crores. Read more

Assam-Mizoram border clash latest updates: Himanta Sarma meets injured cops

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in clash along the Mizoram border. He also visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet those who were injured in Monday's clashes. Read more

Covid-19 origin: 'Go to Fort Detrick lab in US', China tells WHO

China has hit back at the United States over investigation into the origin of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday that if labs are to be investigated, the World Health Organization (WHO) officials should go to Fort Detrick. Read more

Supreme Court notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea for vaccination of beggars

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to central and Delhi governments on a petition seeking vaccination and rehabilitation of homeless and beggars during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic across India. Read more

Mimi movie review: Kriti Sanon's film is nothing unexpected; wastes Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa

Bollywood’s relationship with surrogacy dramas has not evolved beyond Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, it seems. Even as harrowing cases of abuse and exploitation emerge every other day, surrogacy is still just another avenue for our movies to romanticise motherhood. Read more

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Big price cuts! Here are the best offers on smartphones, computers and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is currently offering exclusive deals across various product categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers and accessories, audio equipment and Amazon-branded products. While some devices are already sold out due to the increased demand from Prime customers, the many popular devices are still up for sale for very cheap prices. Read more

Tata Motors rolls out 10,000th Safari from Pune production line

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it has produced 10,000 units of its new-gen Safari SUV from its Pune-based manufacturing plant. The company said that while the first 100th unit of the car was rolled out in February 2021, the remaining 9,900 units of the new Safari were produced in less than four months. Read more

Boss Lady Kiara Advani pulls off a bold look in tangerine pantsuit for Shershaah promotions

Shershaah actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra may be back from Kargil after launching the trailer of their film, but the pictures of the two stars are still creating a buzz online. The Shershaah team had unveiled the trailer one day before Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kiara rolled out one noteworthy look after the other for her visit to Kargil, from sheer embellished floral saree to the recent tangerine pantsuit. Read more

