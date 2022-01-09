News updates from HT: PM Modi asks officials to vaccinate teens in 'mission mode', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vaccinate teens in mission mode, PM Modi tells officials; meeting with CMs soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country in the wake of the rise in cases, fuelled by the Omicron variant, and asked to accelerate the vaccine drive for adolescents in a mission mode. Read more…

Iran to cooperate with India in shipping wheat, medicines to Afghanistan

Iran has said it will cooperate with India in shipping humanitarian assistance, including wheat and medicines, to Afghanistan, even as foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stressed the need for an inclusive government in Kabul. Read more…

Delhi Police upgrades citizen services to provide update to complainants on arrests, FIRs

Delhi Police has upgraded its online citizen services to enhance complainant satisfaction by providing automatically generated updates to complainants on the investigation of their cases. The complainants will now get information on the arrest of the accused, filing of charge sheet or final report on their mobile numbers and through email, as per the direction of Rakesh Asthana, commissioner of police, Delhi. Read more…

BJP shares video of Shivakumar 'coughing' during Mekedatu protest, calls Congress 'superspreader'

Karnataka BJP on Sunday slammed Congress over its Mekedatu padayatra and sharing a purported video of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar coughing, it called Congress a 'superspreader'. Read more…

When Sanjay Dutt revealed he made ₹500 making paper bags in jail, gave the money to Maanayata

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s acting career has often been overshadowed by his run-ins with the law. From his drug addiction issues in the 1980s to conviction under the TADA Act later in his career, he has had an eventful life. In fact, the actor has even spent considerable time behind bars. Read more…

KKR remind fans about Gautam Gambhir's 'T20 master stroke' involving MS Dhoni in viral Ashes moment

The ongoing Ashes has been a fighting lesson for Joe Root's England and after already going down 3-0 the team survived another scare in Sydney. Stuart Broad and James Anderson returned unbeaten to prevent Australia from going 4-0 up. Read more…

Sushmita Sen and daughters turn to dance for fun cardio workout, we are inspired

Making the most of peppy and energetic music while working out in the studio, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and daughters Renee and Alisah laid the perfect workout energy for us ahead of Monday as they led fitness enthusiasts to opt for dance as an alternative cardio exercise session this Sunday. Don’t feel like working out? No problem! Sushmita and daughters got you sorted with their grooves as they turned to dance to tick off cardio workout and that is all the fitness motivation we need ahead of Monday. Read more…