News updates from HT: PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and all the latest news

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath, one of the four famous Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand that make up the state’s holy Char Dham pilgrimage, on November 5, said an official aware of the details. Read more

Drugs-on-cruise case: Other than Aryan Khan, who all have got bail till now

The Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, which began with a raid by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month, garnered enormous buzz across the country due to the arrest of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan. Read more

Delhi airport resumes flight operations from Terminal 1. Details here

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday finally reopened and resumed operations on Terminal 1 after more than 18 months of prolonged closure. Read more

Urmila Matondkar is proud of Shah Rukh Khan for ‘grace, maturity’ he showed after son Aryan Khan's arrest

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar has shared how proud she is of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Twitter, she praised Shah Rukh for the ‘grace’ and ‘maturity’ he has shown since the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, earlier this month. Read more

‘Advantage to New Zealand there’: Ex-Aussie spinner explains why Kiwis have extra edge against Kohli's India

After going down against Pakistan in their opening clashes, both India and New Zealand will look to get their T20 World Cup campaign back on track when they lock horns in Dubai on Sunday. Read more

Chyawanprash to amla murabba: Ways to add amla to your diet this winter

Winter is almost here and it's the best time to consume amla, a seasonal fruit. A powerhouse of nutrients, amla is one of the best sources of Vitamin C and an amazing antioxidant and immunity booster. Read more

Audi says high taxes an obstacle in growth of luxury car segment in India

German automaker Audi has said that high taxation has become a hindrance to the growth of the luxury car segment in India and the government should look into lowering the levies to help the sector to grow. Read more

‘India becoming fully capable of…’: PM Modi’s message on National Unity Day

While addressing the nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi said that India is becoming fully capable of meeting any internal or external challenge. Watch here