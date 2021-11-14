News updates from HT: PM Modi transfers 700 crore to Tripura PMAY-G beneficiaries and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi transfers ₹700 crore to Tripura PMAY-G beneficiaries at virtual event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via video conferencing. Read more.

No minister present at Nehru anniversary event at Parliament, complains Congress

No ministers on Sunday attended the Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary event at Parliament, the Congress alleged. Read more.

DCW chief writes to Prez Kovind urging Kangana's Padma Shri be taken back

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday said she had written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging that the Padma Shri awarded to actor Kangana Ranaut be taken back in the wake of her recent comments on India’s Independence. Read more.

Priyanka Gandhi visits Mayawati, offers condolences for her mother’s death

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday visited Mayawati in Delhi to offer her condolences after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader’s mother died from heart failure the previous day. Read more.

T20 World Cup final, New Zealand vs Australia key stats: Form guide, head-to-head record and players to watch out for

Neither of them were even among the top four favourites for the title a month back, yet here they are, all geared up for the final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Read more.

These wholesome stories of kindness may leave you emotional

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible,” a post shared on Instagram about strangers helping others perfectly exemplify these words by Dalai Lama. Read more.

Next-generation Suzuki S-Cross spotted in wild, reveals massive makeover

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is among the premium crossovers in the country, but the car has been unable to grab a strong foothold in the domestic market despite being here for a long time. Read more.

Sanjana Sanghi is our Sunday fashion hero in ikat strapless maxi with thigh-slit

Best suited for brunch or get-togethers with friends or family members, ikat ensembles are a rage in ethnic wear but giving it her own sultry spin this weekend is Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi who is our Sunday fashion hero in ikat print maxi with thigh-slit. Read more.

Kangana Ranaut questions why Winston Churchill was never ‘tried in independent India’s courts for his crimes’

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who stirred up a storm with her controversial comments on India’s freedom struggle, shared a lengthy Instagram post and explained why she stands by what she said. Read more.