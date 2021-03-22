News updates from HT: Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today

Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday coupled with thunder and dust storms, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Sunday. Read more

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

Tikri and Singhu borders, connecting Delhi and Haryana, remained completely closed on Monday as farmers continued their agitation against the three farm laws. One carriageway at Ghazipur border, however, remained open for those heading to Ghaziabad from Delhi, as the farmers continued blocking the other road of the elevated highway. Read more

Night curfews, lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases: Here's what states are doing

Several states and Union territories have imposed restrictions, including full lockdown and night curfew, as the numbers of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are surging across the country. State governments, including those in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have tightened existing restrictions in major cities of several states. Read more

Covid-19 surge turns Manipal Institute of Technology into containment zone

One hundred and forty six students from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Udupi, around 400 km west of Bengaluru, tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday, according to the nodal officer of the coastal district. Read more

‘People can have conflicts, that's not uncommon’: Eoin Morgan responds to Kohli-Buttler spat in 5th T20I

Virat Kohli-led team India on Saturday registered a terrific 36-run win over England in Ahmedabad to clinch the 5-match series 3-2. The Indian skipper played an unbeaten knock of 80 runs to help the hosts post a massive total of 224 for 2 in 20 overs. In reply, the visitors failed to chase the target and were restricted to 188 for 8. Read more

Aahaana Kumra is criticised for her dark-face makeup as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami, cricketer says 'good job'

Actor Aahaana Kumra has shared a bunch of pictures from one of her recent photoshoots, in which she pays tribute to Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. While many criticised Aahaana for her dark-face makeup in the pics, the cricketer was happy with her efforts. Read more

Deepika Padukone in ₹90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets

You give her a saree, a lehenga, bell-bottom pants, an Over The Top red carpet gown or even a leather outfit, there is nothing that Deepika Padukone does not look chic in. The actor who actually has a drool-worthy wardrobe is lately showing us how she slays in leather. She recently shared an image of herself on social media dressed in an all-green ensemble along with a hilarious caption. Read more

Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?

Stickers, free-hand drawing, glitter, extensions or French tips - there are many options one can choose when it comes to nail art. But has the thought ever crossed your mind that a vegetable can be used for the purpose? Read more

Watch: Trapped after avalanche, J&K truck driver rescued by BRO team



